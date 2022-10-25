LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosts its 37th Annual Pig Roast and Auction today at 6pm at Knobby Hill Farm. Dress is casual for the pig roast, and you’re asked to please park in the designated area and check in for your seat assignment at the Welcome Table, covered by a black tablecloth with the chamber logo. Behind the Welcome Table, you will find the auction registration table. If you plan to bid on any silent or live auction items, be sure to register. Live auction items will be available to preview on the front porch. Silent auction items will be displayed under the awning on the side of the barn.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO