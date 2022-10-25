Read full article on original website
Paul Ernest Cox, age 81, of Pioneer
Paul Ernest Cox, age 81, passed away October 27th, 2022. Paul was born in Pioneer, Tennessee June 29th, 1941 as the fourth of four siblings. He went to elementary school in the area and graduated from Wynn High School in 1959. He went on to attend and graduate from Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He became a schoolteacher for a period of time, then he gained employment at Martin Marietta at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he worked for 32 years. During this time, he also became pastor of the White Oak Church of God and served for 51 years.
Charles Edward Oldham, 86
Charles Edward Oldham, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born at home in Macon County, Tennessee, on November 19, 1935, son of Brice and Izette Oldham of Nashville, Tennessee. After attending Litton High School in Nashville, Charles received his B.S....
Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
Wilson and Jones commended for outstanding effort
JACKSBORO, (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Barton has congratulated Master Sergeant Catie Wilson and Assistant Administrator Jacob Jones for their outstanding work ethic and dedication to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office during the months of September and October. “Their perseverance and unwavering course to ensure the...
Sheriff Barton to hold Crime Watch meeting at Cherry Bottom
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton will conduct a Crime Watch meeting on Thursday, November 3, at Cherry Bottom Baptist Church in Caryville beginning at 6:00 pm. This meeting will be held for neighborhoods surrounding the church. The Crime Watch program will provide an...
See the one man volleyball team tonight at 7:00 at JMS; admission is free
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Bob Holmes is a one man volleyball team. It’s Holmes all by himself taking on a full team on the other side of the net; literally a one man volleyball team. He’s been touring Campbell County schools this week with his one man act all the while encouraging students with his inspiring message during rallies lasting about an hour.
Cassie Kohlmeyer is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
October 25, 2022
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Now’s the time to cast your ballot for the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week.” The nominations from Campbells 48-45 win at Sevierville…
Info about Chamber’s 37th Pig Roast; this evening at 6 at Knobby Hill Farm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosts its 37th Annual Pig Roast and Auction today at 6pm at Knobby Hill Farm. Dress is casual for the pig roast, and you’re asked to please park in the designated area and check in for your seat assignment at the Welcome Table, covered by a black tablecloth with the chamber logo. Behind the Welcome Table, you will find the auction registration table. If you plan to bid on any silent or live auction items, be sure to register. Live auction items will be available to preview on the front porch. Silent auction items will be displayed under the awning on the side of the barn.
Sheriff Barton offers summary of first month on the job
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Newly elected Sheriff Wayne Barton has had a busy first month as the county’s top law enforcement officer. This morning, he’s providing a summary of the first month’s activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service...
Commodities recertification begins later in October
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying people for commodities, Oct. 31 (Jellico), Nov. 1 through Nov. 30th (La Follette) at two different locations. Participants must register at the location nearest to them. Please note that location of registering is a correction. Individuals are encouraged by the staff at...
Wanted woman located, taken into custody by CCSO deputy
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – At 12:15am Monday morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross went to 1069 Knox Hollow Rd, LaFollette with a warrant in hand for the arrest of Jody Michelle Teague. When Deputy Cross arrived Teague’s son reported she was not at the home. However, Cross went into a camper where Teague was inside of the bathroom. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, Teague was refusing to come out of the bathroom for almost ten minutes. When she finally came out, she began stalling stating that she did not have a warrant.
Commission joins school board to resolve insurance issue
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The recent school employee health insurance issue was quickly resolved at Monday night’s commission meeting. A standing room crowd of school officials, board members and employees packed the courtroom Monday night as commissioners suspended the rules to deal with the insurance problem. A motion...
Busy morning for LFD First Responders
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
Early voting continues today at Jacksboro and Jellico
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Election Day is Tue., Nov. 8 for city, state and national offices. Early Voting began Oct. 19 in Campbell County and continues today running through Thu., Nov 3. See the official ballot further down this page. There were 206 votes cast on Wednesday bringing the seven day total of early votes to 1,251.
Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
LaFollette property taxes due Nov. 5
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The deadline for receiving a two-percent discount for paying annual City of La Follette property taxes early is approaching. “We’re down to less than two weeks with the deadline coming up on Sat., Nov. 5,” said Foust. “Folks can pay by mail,...
Water main break closes two schools early, LUB crews making repairs
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A late morning water main break forced the La Follette Middle and Elementary Schools to close at noon. LUB crews continue working to make the proper repairs. Updates are forthcoming as they become available. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/27/2022-2PM)
County property tax notices mailed; two percent discount deadline is Nov. 3
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Property tax notices for Campbell County mailed out Monday, and due to the late nature of the mailout from the state, it has shortened the window of time for property owners to receive the two-percent discount for paying early. “That’s really put everybody in a time pinch. However, our staff is ready to accommodate accordingly to take care of our folks here in Campbell County,” said Trustee Monty Bullock.
