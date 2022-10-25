SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Light to moderate rain continues to move through mainly southern and eastern parts of the region this morning. We’ll see this continue as we head through the rest of our Thursday. In the southeast, it will be cloudy with rain likely. Highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s. Up north and out west, rain chances are less likely, plus the sun should come out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s. I think we’ll get this rain cleared out of here just in time for some playoff football this evening and temperatures dropping into the 40s. Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch for most of us.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO