dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Sioux Falls trick-or-treating event fun for the family while helping local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 35 local businesses are excited to be a part of this year’s downtown trick-or-treating event. ”It’s just a really nice family activity and we see so many people who are mostly parents thanking us for providing a safe friendly place for their kids to go trick or treating,” Papa Woody’s Owner Lisa Esser said.
dakotanewsnow.com
13 people sleep out to raise awareness and funds for homeless in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Bishop Dudley, 13 people have committed to spend a night simulating what it’s like to be homeless to raise awareness and funds for the homeless shelter. Participants will be supplied with a tent and a cardboard...
dakotanewsnow.com
The Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend the Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale will be celebrating their 41st anniversary in downtown Sioux Falls by showcasing the works of 25 regional artists. All of the works will be unique and will feature Augustana University students as well. The event is free, and information is on the website.
dakotanewsnow.com
Chase the Ace Fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota has raised more than $100,000 for over 2,750 athletes. The event began a year ago and has now garnered a $253,117 jackpot, split 50/50 with Special Olympics South Dakota and the individual who finds the Ace of Spades. The gameplay of Chase the Ace goes as follows: there are 54 numbered envelopes, each containing a card from a 54 deck of playing cards and one of the cards containing the Ace of Spades.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Vermillion’s cake lady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monica Iverson is well known in Vermillion. “I’m the cake lady. I’ve been the cake lady for years,” said Monica. For the past 27 years, Monica has been baking and designing cakes. “When my children were young, that’s kind of...
dakotanewsnow.com
“Helping Kids Round First” benefit takes place Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Helping Kids Round First is a non-profit organization, that helps people in Nicaragua. Organization founder Craig Severtson, and Dr. Soliettte Lopez joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Avera, Avera Careflight was named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). AAMS presents this award each year to “an emergency medical transport service (national or international) that has demonstrated a superior...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police promote safely disposing of unwanted prescription drugs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to continue to promote safe ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs since they are one of the top drugs causing issues in Sioux Falls. The goal of this initiative, which is part of National Prescription Drug Takeback...
dakotanewsnow.com
Off-and-on rain today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Light to moderate rain continues to move through mainly southern and eastern parts of the region this morning. We’ll see this continue as we head through the rest of our Thursday. In the southeast, it will be cloudy with rain likely. Highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s. Up north and out west, rain chances are less likely, plus the sun should come out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s. I think we’ll get this rain cleared out of here just in time for some playoff football this evening and temperatures dropping into the 40s. Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch for most of us.
dakotanewsnow.com
Krauth has enjoyed building a winning program at Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Dave Krauth recently that this coming season will be his grand finale as head coach of the Augustana Women’s Basketball program. He’s averaged over 20 wins in his 33 years at the helm and mor often than not his teams...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State’s Hobo Day continues 110 year tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hobo Day is something students at South Dakota State University have enjoyed since its very first year back in 1912. For Regen Wiederrich it is even more special though as this year. He is the events President overseeing the entire week of activities.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dry and cool
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. Just a few high, thin clouds will be rolling across the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for everyone. It will still be a little breezy up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 mph possible. Overnight, the wind will die down and we’ll drop into the 30s for lows.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Postpartum body changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Childbirth puts a body through a traumatic experience, and returning to normal is different for everyone. Katie Soodsma, Certified Nurse Practitioner with Avera Medical Group Urogynecology, explained some changes to be aware of after having a baby. “During pregnancy, the pelvic floor muscles relax and that’s to allow the growing uterus and baby to expand,” she said. “Following delivery, there could be a potential injury to those pelvic floor muscles or weakness there.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department and Xcel Energy cautioning people of scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police Department are cautioning people to be aware of different scams. Two similar but separate incidents taking place in Sioux Falls through phone calls. The cases were brought up at police briefing. “There were scammers representing themselves as...
