Gov. Inslee, wife Trudi invite trick-or-treaters to ‘Addams Family’-themed Halloween

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

The theme is “The Addams Family.” It is not known if Inslee will appear dressed as the dapper Gomez, The Addams Family patriarch, with Trudi as his slinky, black-clad wife, Morticia.

While that seems unlikely, it might be worth a trip just in case.

“Whether creepy or kooky, mysterious or spooky, or all together ooky, wear your favorite Halloween costume for this special trick-or-treat event. The Inslees are excited to have you join them for Halloween!” a news release said.

Candy will be handed out at the executive residence on the state Capitol Campus in Olympia on Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See a map here.

Trick-or-treaters should bring small bags. No large backpacks will be allowed.

Under RCW 9.41.305, open carry of weapons is prohibited at the state Capitol, including the west Capitol Campus grounds.

Washington State Patrol Troopers will be on site.

