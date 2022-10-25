Read full article on original website
Warm, Dry N.D. Conditions Increase Risk of Combine Fires
(NDAgConnection.com) – Row crop harvest is in full swing across North Dakota, with many crops near harvest completion. Weather conditions have been warm and dry, allowing producers to harvest crops without the pressure to get the grains harvested before winter arrives. However, dry and warm conditions increase the risk of combine fires, especially when harvesting sunflowers.
