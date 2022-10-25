Read full article on original website
NBA
Joe on Call
Sharpshooter the Latest Example of the Thunder’s Culture of Readiness. Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault didn’t see a questioning glance or any surprise on Isaiah Joe’s face. When Daigneault called on Joe, who had played just seven total minutes this season, and asked him to sub into the game for the first time with 4:53 left in regulation and the Thunder down 16, Joe didn’t blink. He just hopped up and went to the scorer’s table.
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
Preview: Wizards battle Pacers in opening night rematch
The Wizards host the Pacers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington's first nationally televised game of the season. The game is a rematch of the teams' opening-night matchup last week, where the Wizards won 114-107. Nine days later, can the Wizards get the best of the Pacers once again?
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 124, Pelicans 111
Suns (4-1), Pelicans (3-2) Facing one of the Western Conference’s premier teams for a second time this week – while being extremely shorthanded, playing without three starters – New Orleans hung close with Phoenix for two-plus quarters Friday, before the Suns used a big run to take command. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones were all out of action for the Pelicans, who grabbed an early lead and only trailed by five points at halftime. The visitors led deep into third quarter, but Phoenix regained a double-digit edge.
NBA
Lineup Featuring Four Players 6’10-and-Above Key to Magic’s Improving Defense
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. – all at least 6-foot-10 – were on the floor together for 22 minutes over the last three Orlando Magic games combined. Based on both optics and statistics, the Magic’s opponents had very little offensive success...
NBA
C’s Recognize ‘It’s a Process’ Rebuilding Championship Habits
The Boston Celtics recognize that a Finals run one season doesn’t necessarily translate into immediate success the next season. It’s a process that takes patience and persistence every time a new campaign rolls around, and they’re currently at the beginning stage. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are...
NBA
Portland Looks To Bounce Back In A Matchup With The Houston Rockets
Portland and Houston will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 28. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season series with the Rockets, 2-2. In 32 career games against Houston, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points 24 times, including...
NBA
PropBetGuy's Friday NBA Player Prop: Expect Derrick White to Struggle vs. Cleveland
PropBetGuy will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app. Amongst the super-sized 11-game NBA slate is an intriguing Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Both teams are off to strong 3-1 starts this season, with aspirations of a deep playoff run. In this high-powered matchup, I expect the stars to shine.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to rebound Sunday in Boston
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Malcolm Brogdon (right low back stiffness -- questionable) Danilo Gallinari (left knee -- out) Robert Williams III (left knee surgery -- out) DEFENSIVE RESPONSE. In Friday night's loss to Indiana, the...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
NBA
Corey Brewer on coaching role, NBA memories | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi breaks down the two home games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks with highlights from each game. Also, our team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Assistant Coach/Player Development Coach Corey Brewer (17:10) to discuss his promotion within the team, his coaching role, and some memories from his playing days.
NBA
"We're Actually Really Good In Chaos" | Utah Looks To Cause Havoc Against Memphis On Saturday
After an offseason full of change, it’s taken Utah six games to establish an identity and style of play that they find successful. Ironically, it all came together in a loss to Denver on Friday — a night in which the Jazz didn’t play their best, proving that sometimes the biggest lessons come in defeat.
NBA
Bulls fall to Spurs 129-124, DeRozan joins 20,000 points club
DeMar DeRozan mid ranged some history Friday, becoming the 50th player in the NBA to surpass 20,000 points for his career. DeRozan now with 20,026 is bearing down on some of the most prolific scorers ever on the way certainly to the Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s just that the...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall short vs. Indiana, suffer first home loss 127-117
The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Pacers with a 2-0 record at Capital One Arena, but ended up losing a tough battle on Friday night by a final score of 127-117. Things got going quickly for both teams. The Wizards scored 13 points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Pacers answered quickly. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were tough matchups all night, putting pressure on the Wizards' perimeter defenders, and making it rain from deep. All of a sudden, it was 27-15 in favor of the Pacers, and the Wizards were struggling to string together consecutive stops.
NBA
Bulls' comeback falls short, lose to Philly 114-109
No way they’re beating us 13 in a row! You, at least, hope that wasn’t the message Saturday night from the Bulls after losing 114-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers, the 12th straight Bulls loss to the 76ers while Joel Embiid remained undefeated in his seven seasons against the Bulls.
