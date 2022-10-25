Read full article on original website
Warm, Dry N.D. Conditions Increase Risk of Combine Fires
(NDAgConnection.com) – Row crop harvest is in full swing across North Dakota, with many crops near harvest completion. Weather conditions have been warm and dry, allowing producers to harvest crops without the pressure to get the grains harvested before winter arrives. However, dry and warm conditions increase the risk of combine fires, especially when harvesting sunflowers.
BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
Growth Energy Comments on Emissions Reduction Opportunity
(NDAgConnection.com) – Growth Energy recently submitted comments to the Washington Department of Ecology and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in response to the states’ proposals to follow California’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation requiring 100% sales of zero emission vehicles by 2035. In its comments, Growth Energy highlighted the immediate greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction benefits of higher blends of biofuels for cars on the road today.
JSDC Receives 21st Century Workforce Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Awards during the closing event for the 2022 Main Street ND Summit. “North Dakota is a state full of opportunity and active community partnerships,” Gov. Doug...
