Fall grain drying, marketing options have trade-offs
With harvest in full swing and while conditions have generally been good for in-field drying this fall there are still some corn fields in areas of the state with moisture levels in the low to mid 20s. The in-field drying rate is influenced by temperature, humidity and rainfall. With more...
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?
We've seen some of the highest prices on record for eggs this year. Will the costly trend crack anytime soon?
Salami Recall Issued
Yet another food product has been pulled from store shelves. Amid a string of recalls affecting a long list of items, including ground beef and baby formula, a popular salami has been recalled from markets and stores after is was found to possibly be contaminated with salmonella. The recall, issued by Murray River Smokehouse, however, doesn't have much bearing on U.S. consumers, as it originated in Australia, where health officials are advising consumers not to eat the recalled salami.
Dollar General Location Replaced
The company is engaging other business interests, including smaller locations specializing in produce. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, and Retail-Insight-Network.com.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Turkeys Cost More Than They Did a Year Ago — and It Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving
Turkey prices and availability may be different this Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing spread of bird flu and the ongoing inflation crisis. Currently, there is a 73 percent increase in the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey, according to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Right now, an average turkey is $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants
At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
What's the Difference Between Sell By, Best By and Use By Dates on Food Labels?
Food labels such as “sell by,” “use by” and “best by” have long been confused for expiration dates on grocery products. But, these dates don't actually indicate product safety. In fact, manufacturers have used labels "best by" or "sell by" to estimate when their products have reached peak quality. This confusion over labeling leads to consumers prematurely throwing away perfectly safe and nutritious food.
An unlikely culprit poses contamination risk during food preparation
A study on the potential for cross-contaminating kitchen surfaces with pathogens during food preparation has pointed to an unlikely culprit for spreading sickness: spice containers. Detailing findings in the Journal of Food Protection, Donald Schaffner, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Food Science at the Rutgers School of Environmental...
More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination
After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Beyond Meat rolls out steak at Kroger, Walmart
Beyond Meat announced it is rolling out a plant-based version of steak tips, called Beyond Steak, at 5,000 Kroger and Walmart locations throughout the country.
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who...
Washington Reaches $10M Settlement With Tyson Foods in Chicken Price Fixing
Tyson Foods, the nation's largest chicken producer, will pay Washington $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of a long-running scheme to fix prices and rig contracts in coordination with its major competitors. The settlement, announced Monday by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is the third since Ferguson...
Beyond Meat is getting into plant-based steak
New York CNN Business — Beyond Meat, the company known for plant-based burgers designed to look, taste and cook like meat, is getting into plant-based steak. But the new product, meant to mimic an expensive cut of beef, arrives as interest in the plant-based sector appears to be ebbing.
Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada
Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
Beyond Meat debuts steak meat alternative
Beyond Meat on Monday debuted its newest meat alternative, hoping to juice its sales during a tumultuous time for the plant-based food maker. Driving the news: The company introduced Beyond Steak, saying the plant-based product is "designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips." Sales...
