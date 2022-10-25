ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

agupdate.com

Fall grain drying, marketing options have trade-offs

With harvest in full swing and while conditions have generally been good for in-field drying this fall there are still some corn fields in areas of the state with moisture levels in the low to mid 20s. The in-field drying rate is influenced by temperature, humidity and rainfall. With more...
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Salami Recall Issued

Yet another food product has been pulled from store shelves. Amid a string of recalls affecting a long list of items, including ground beef and baby formula, a popular salami has been recalled from markets and stores after is was found to possibly be contaminated with salmonella. The recall, issued by Murray River Smokehouse, however, doesn't have much bearing on U.S. consumers, as it originated in Australia, where health officials are advising consumers not to eat the recalled salami.
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Replaced

The company is engaging other business interests, including smaller locations specializing in produce. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, and Retail-Insight-Network.com.
Cleveland.com

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Turkeys Cost More Than They Did a Year Ago — and It Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving

Turkey prices and availability may be different this Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing spread of bird flu and the ongoing inflation crisis. Currently, there is a 73 percent increase in the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey, according to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Right now, an average turkey is $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
Eater

Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants

At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

What's the Difference Between Sell By, Best By and Use By Dates on Food Labels?

Food labels such as “sell by,” “use by” and “best by” have long been confused for expiration dates on grocery products. But, these dates don't actually indicate product safety. In fact, manufacturers have used labels "best by" or "sell by" to estimate when their products have reached peak quality. This confusion over labeling leads to consumers prematurely throwing away perfectly safe and nutritious food.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

An unlikely culprit poses contamination risk during food preparation

A study on the potential for cross-contaminating kitchen surfaces with pathogens during food preparation has pointed to an unlikely culprit for spreading sickness: spice containers. Detailing findings in the Journal of Food Protection, Donald Schaffner, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Food Science at the Rutgers School of Environmental...
The Kitchn

More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Beyond Meat is getting into plant-based steak

New York CNN Business — Beyond Meat, the company known for plant-based burgers designed to look, taste and cook like meat, is getting into plant-based steak. But the new product, meant to mimic an expensive cut of beef, arrives as interest in the plant-based sector appears to be ebbing.
ARKANSAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada

Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
Axios

Beyond Meat debuts steak meat alternative

Beyond Meat on Monday debuted its newest meat alternative, hoping to juice its sales during a tumultuous time for the plant-based food maker. Driving the news: The company introduced Beyond Steak, saying the plant-based product is "designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips." Sales...

