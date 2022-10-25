Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Monday, October 24
In this Evening Edition, read about current crop progress, U.S. imports and exports, and drought conditions. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA's Crop Progress report this week. Corn harvest leapt over 15 points from last week to 61% complete. The five-year average for this point in the season is 52%....
gcaptain.com
Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
iheart.com
US grain exports hit near-record total in 2021-2022
U.S. grains in all forms (GIAF) exports for the 2021-2022 marketing year topped 122 million metric tons, the second-highest total on record. That total trails the 129 million metric tons in 2020-2021. The U.S. Grains Council analyzed USDA data to find near-record exports of ethanol helped offset losses from corn, barley, and barley products.
Agriculture Online
Wheat falls for third day, near five-week low on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans and corn eased after closing higher on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Inflation hits the Thanksgiving table: Turkey costs may be higher this year.
Soaring inflation and the spread of the avian flu are pushing up turkey prices per pound in 2022.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
profarmer.com
USDA raises food price forecasts for 2022 and 2023
USDA raised its forecasts for food price inflation in 2022 and 2023 from their September forecasts, now seeing 2022 prices for all food rising 9.5% to 10.5% (9% to 10% prior), food at home (grocery store) prices jumping 11% to 12% (10.5% to 11.5% prior) and food away from home (restaurant) prices rising 7% to 8% (6.5% to 7.5% prior).
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
kitco.com
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
US News and World Report
U.S. Economy Rebounds in Q3 on Boost From Trade, but Demand Stalling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years because of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic...
CNBC
Gold prices edge down after dollar's rebound
Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as a rise in the U.S. dollar offset support for the precious metal from expectations the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after a policy meeting next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,661.25 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
US News and World Report
Lower Cattle Prices to Fatten Brazilian Meatpackers' Margins, Analysts Say
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A decline in Brazilian cattle prices this year and strong demand for the country's beef exports will widen Brazilian meatpackers' margins in the short term, according to analysts, though weakness in the domestic market could undercut those gains. Live cattle prices on the Sao Paulo market...
kitco.com
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Used Class 8 Retail Volumes Drop in September
According to the latest release of the ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report, used Class 8 retail volumes (same dealer sales) were down 12% month over month in September. Average miles was up 2%, with average price and age both down 3%, month-to-month. Longer term, average price was higher year-year and year-to-date, as were average miles, with price up 20% year-to-date September, average miles 3% higher compared to the first nine months of 2021, and average age down 1% for the same time period.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: the Yen Also Rises
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The heat is off the Bank of Japan. A little. The BOJ announces its policy decision on Friday against a much calmer market backdrop than only a few days ago. Economists expect no change to the bank's ultra-loose stance and an upward revision to the inflation outlook.
Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call
Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high
