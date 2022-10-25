ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
CBS Denver

U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite inflation

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...
CNBC

Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes

Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
The Hill

US growth rebounds in third quarter, but shows warnings signs

U.S. economic growth rebounded during the third quarter after six months of steady declines, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent between July and September, up from declines of 1.6 percent in the second quarter and 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. That means that if the third quarter’s pace of growth lasted 12 months, the U.S. economy would have grown 2.6 percent by the end of that time.
gcaptain.com

Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over

By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

Tesla (TSLA) shares extended declines Monday after it cut prices for its China-made cars for the first time this year, suggesting softening demand in the world's biggest market. Tesla, which has been raising costs of its U.S.-made cars for much of the year, reduced the starter price of its Model...
iheart.com

US grain exports hit near-record total in 2021-2022

U.S. grains in all forms (GIAF) exports for the 2021-2022 marketing year topped 122 million metric tons, the second-highest total on record. That total trails the 129 million metric tons in 2020-2021. The U.S. Grains Council analyzed USDA data to find near-record exports of ethanol helped offset losses from corn, barley, and barley products.
CNBC

Oil settles higher on strong crude demand, easing recession fears

Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending the previous day's rally of nearly 3%, as optimism over record U.S. crude exports and signs that recession fears are abating outweighed concern over slack demand in China. Data showed record U.S. crude exports, a hopeful sign for demand. Speculation...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
profarmer.com

USDA raises food price forecasts for 2022 and 2023

USDA raised its forecasts for food price inflation in 2022 and 2023 from their September forecasts, now seeing 2022 prices for all food rising 9.5% to 10.5% (9% to 10% prior), food at home (grocery store) prices jumping 11% to 12% (10.5% to 11.5% prior) and food away from home (restaurant) prices rising 7% to 8% (6.5% to 7.5% prior).
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rise on improved sentiment, yuan recovers

Most Asian currencies and shares rose on Wednesday, as investor confidence improved globally on the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow down the pace of hikes after softer economic data in the United States, while Chinese yuan pared its losses. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares...
The Independent

Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge

Inflation is expected to have returned to double-figures in September due to rising food prices, according to economists. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will reveal the latest increase in the cost of living for UK households on Wednesday morning. Economists have predicted that it will show Consumer Price Index...
Agriculture Online

Wheat falls for third day, near five-week low on Black Sea supplies

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans and corn eased after closing higher on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...

