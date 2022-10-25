Read full article on original website
Related
Fertilizer Startups To Money From $500 Million Stimulus Program
America is the world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer. The country is making moves to maintain its farm-supporting sector. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $500 million in grant money available. The benefit is to help fertilizer production across the country. The stimulus bonus has five categories where agencies can claim thousands in cash. (source)
USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding grants and loans that total about $759 million to 49 high-speed internet projects in 24 states and in other territories, the department announced Thursday. The total includes nearly $60 million for four Missouri projects. The federal funding is part of the department’s ReConnect Program and is partially funded […] The post USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Agriculture Online
Broadband projects nationwide get $759 million in USDA funds
In the biggest USDA broadband announcement of the year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that 49 projects will receive $759 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural communities from North Carolina to California. With the new funding, the USDA has awarded $1.6 billion through the third round of ReConnect grants and loans this year.
LOCALIZE IT: Broadband grants flow to projects in 24 states
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu traveled to North Carolina to unveil the grants on Thursday. The funding includes $17.5 million for the state's AccessOn Networks to provide broadband service to 100 businesses, 76 farms and 22 educational facilities in two counties. ...
Fox17
Senator Stabenow announces $59M in additional funding toward high-speed internet
WASHINGTON — Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced $59,028,776 in additional funding toward the expansion of high-speed internet to rural Michigan areas. The latest round of funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program, according to Senator Stabenow’s office. “High speed internet...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
USDA announces $759M for high-speed internet in rural areas
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It's part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed
cryptopotato.com
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, California, 27th October 2022]. Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve...
agupdate.com
Tech tops trends in livestock buildings
When it comes to building new livestock facilities, producers have a number of options to consider. Iowa State University Extension ag engineer Brett Ramirez says a key consideration right now is how producers can utilize technology in their buildings to control different settings. “I’d say controller technology is one of...
A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’
Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
freightwaves.com
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
Agriculture Online
Read the first issue of Successful Farming magazine
It has been 120 years since E.T. Meredith published the inaugural issue of Successful Farming magazine in October 1902. In that first issue, he devoted the publication to, "agriculture, horticulture, livestock, the dairy, poultry, and the home." He wrote, "Herewith we present our readers with the first copy of Successful...
Phys.org
Researchers develop a framework to understand water use in beef supply chains from production to consumption
Animal-based products constitute a large portion of the average American's diet, as well as the resources necessary to get them from field to table. But as food systems in the US become more interconnected and complex, what we choose to put on our plates—beef products in particular—often impacts the environment in previously unknown ways.
Print Magazine
Zaad Farms Celebrates Food and Agriculture with a New Brand Identity
More than just keeping us alive, food is an integral part of being human. It’s representative of traditions, celebrations, and moments of joy. Food has the power to bring people together to share memories and special holidays. And while it’s delightful to celebrate over food, it’s also important to celebrate where our food comes from.
moderncampground.com
Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market
Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
Understanding GMOs
(Family Features) Consider this science-based information to help increase consumer understanding of GMOs, or genetically modified organisms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Digital Bank – Zenus Bank – Partners with Finxact to Offer US Bank Accounts Worldwide
Zenus Bank, a digital-only bank that is regulated in Puerto Rico, is on a mission to provide access to US banking accounts to individuals all over the world. To further this ambition, Zenus has partnered with Finxact, part of Fiserv, to leverage its core banking platform. Zenus Bank is licensed...
food-safety.com
Australian Progress on Food Safety Standards, Recalls
According to an annual report, in Fiscal Year 2021–2022, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) progressed and completed work on a range of significant food safety proposals, such as requirements for food safety management, reviews of commodity-specific regulations, maximum residue limits (MRLs), and other topics. The annual report also outlined FSANZ’s performance in various activities, including, but not limited to, coordinating food recalls and conducting monitoring and surveillance of the food supply and associated hazards.
seafoodsource.com
Op-ed: Buyers sourcing from FIPs must not ignore social responsibility
Kristin Sherwood is program director at FishChoice, an organization that creates online tools to further the sustainable seafood movement, including FisheryProgress.org. FisheryProgress.org is the website where 96 percent of global fishery improvement projects (FIPs) report their progress so that seafood buyers can determine which FIPs meet their sustainable seafood commitments. FisheryProgress was initially designed to be a platform for reporting on environmental improvements. However, in May 2019, FisheryProgress received an allegation of a human rights abuse in a FIP reporting on the website.
