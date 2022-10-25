Read full article on original website
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
Russia Is Ready to Supply up to 500,000 T of Grain to Poorest Countries - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries in the next four months, with assistance from Turkey, TASS news agency cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Saturday. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under a...
Dogecoin Surges on Elon Musk's Twitter Deal
(Reuters) -Dogecoin surged more than 70% on Saturday, extending this week's gains after Elon Musk sealed a $44-billion deal to take over Twitter last week. The Tesla Inc CEO, a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and bitcoin. Tesla started accepting dogecoin as payment for its...
Australia and Hong Kong Claim Record $1.6 Billion Meth Seizure
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in...
Foreign Leaders Offer Condolences Over Deadly South Korea Crush
SEOUL (Reuters) -Foreign leaders expressed condolences over the deadly crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district, with at least 20 foreign nationals from as many as a dozen countries among those killed in the crush in a popular nightspot. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Macau's MGM Cotai Casino Locked Down With Guests, Staff After COVID Case
HONG KONG (Reuters) -MGM China's Cotai casino in Macau was locked down on Sunday after a dealer tested positive for COVID-19, city authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub said, ordering everyone inside to stay put until Nov 1. MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The...
Cathay Pacific to Resume Some Flights in Russian Airspace
(Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, the Hong Kong-based airline said on Sunday, restarting flights it had stopped after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. Cathay Pacific will begin flying from New York to Hong Kong using the popular "Polar route" from...
German Authorities Looking Into Reports of Illegal Chinese Police in Frankfurt
BERLIN (Reuters) - Authorities in Germany are investigating whether China maintains an illegal extraterritorial police station in Frankfurt, a spokesperson said, a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads on an already contested visit to the economic giant. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
