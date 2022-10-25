The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...

11 HOURS AGO