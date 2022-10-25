Read full article on original website
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics.
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
kitco.com
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
Top Wall Street CEOs revive warnings about US economic recession as inflation rages
Two of Wall Street's most notable CEOs renewed their warnings about the likelihood of a recession as stubbornly high inflation keeps the Federal Reserve on an aggressive interest rate hike path. Speaking at Saudi Arabia's investment conference in Riyadh — nicknamed "Davos in the Desert" — both Goldman Sachs CEO...
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite inflation
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
US News and World Report
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
kitco.com
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
U.S. likely to enter a recession within 12 months, economists say
The U.S. is likely to enter a recession sometime next year, forcing employers to cut jobs and causing corporate profits to shrink, according to a new survey of economists. The survey, released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics, found that more than half of respondents said the U.S. is headed toward a recession in the next 12 months. An additional 11% think the economy is already in a recession, commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of shrinking growth.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Airplanes in short supply; Consumer Confidence falls; General Motors beat expectations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New airplanes are in short supply right now, which means the planes available are packed meaning higher fares. JetBlue was supposed to get 29 planes from Airbus, they got 22. American should have received 27, but they’ll get 19. Airlines that once parked planes during the start of the pandemic are now struggling to keep up with demand.
CNBC
U.S. consumer is soldiering on despite soaring inflation and recession risk, credit card giants say
American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its full-year forecast. The company said overall customer spending jumped 21% year over year, driven by growth in goods and services as well as travel and entertainment. The demand for travel is particularly resilient as Americans make up...
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
wallstreetwindow.com
Consumer Confidence Fell in October; Recession Risks Remain Elevated – Robert Hughes
The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell in October following two consecutive monthly gains. The composite index decreased by 5.3 points, or 4.9 percent, to 102.5 (see first chart). The index is down 8.2 percent from September 2021 and 20.5 percent from the cycle peak of 128.9 in June 2021. Both components declined in October.
