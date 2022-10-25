ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
CBS Denver

U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite inflation

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...
US News and World Report

U.S. Economy Rebounds in Q3 on Boost From Trade, but Demand Stalling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years because of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic...
CNBC

U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
kitco.com

Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
CBS News

U.S. likely to enter a recession within 12 months, economists say

The U.S. is likely to enter a recession sometime next year, forcing employers to cut jobs and causing corporate profits to shrink, according to a new survey of economists. The survey, released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics, found that more than half of respondents said the U.S. is headed toward a recession in the next 12 months. An additional 11% think the economy is already in a recession, commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of shrinking growth.
WISH-TV

After the Bell: Airplanes in short supply; Consumer Confidence falls; General Motors beat expectations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New airplanes are in short supply right now, which means the planes available are packed meaning higher fares. JetBlue was supposed to get 29 planes from Airbus, they got 22. American should have received 27, but they’ll get 19. Airlines that once parked planes during the start of the pandemic are now struggling to keep up with demand.
AFP

US economy grows for first time this year in third quarter

The US economy rebounded in the third quarter, government data showed Thursday, in welcome news for President Joe Biden days before midterm elections, though analysts warn of a gloomier path ahead. But analysts warn of risks ahead, as households grapple with soaring prices and draw down their savings.
