Cyclist randomly slugs Jewish teen in suspected NYC hate crime: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 2 days ago

A bicyclist randomly slugged a Jewish teen in Brooklyn – and cops are investigating the incident as a hate crime, police said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old victim was wearing traditional religious garb as he walked at Penn Street and Lee Avenue in South Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when the cyclist rolled up behind him and punched him in the back of the head, police said.

The blow knocked the victim’s religious hat and yarmulke to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgBEl_0ilwZE6300
Cops believe the cyclist pictured here randomly slugged a Jewish teen at Penn Street and Lee Avenue in South Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
NYPD

The suspect fled after the attack. Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows him pedaling on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD confirms that its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

