BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson was not close to a return at this time.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches first goal
O'Reilly scored a game-tying goal, but the Oilers eventually pulled away with a 3-1 decision Wednesday. O'Reilly, who has been held pointless during the Blues' opening four encounters, secured his first point since closing out the 2021-22 season with back-to-back two-goal, one-assist efforts. O'Reilly's second-period, power-play goal with 4.4 seconds remaining in the middle frame Wednesday snapped goalie Stuart Skinner's shutout bid. Fighting for a rebound chance off Justin Faulk's deflected shot attempt, O'Reilly batted the puck out of midair to connect on his first goal this season. The 31-year-old team captain registered five shots against the Oilers.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
4 Takeaways from Oilers’ First Road Win Against Blues – 10/26/22
After starting the NHL season with six consecutive games at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers won their first road outing of 2022-23 on Wednesday (Oct. 26) when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a milestone goal, Jesse Puljujarvi got a much-needed goal, and...
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avs past Rangers, 3-2 in SO
NEW YORK — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube looks to be tinkering with his lines a bit as he deals with injuries to Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body) and Brandon Saad (upper-body), both of which aren't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the team begins a stretch of three games in four nights.
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Predators prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
An intense battle out on the ice is set to take place as the St. Louis Blues head to the “Music City” to take on the winless Nashville Predators. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Predators prediction and pick will be revealed. After storming out...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich gets brutal injury update after recent absences
St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has missed each of the team’s last three games after picking up an injury in the season-opener against the Blue Jackets. With a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers looming on Wednesday night, the Blues announced that Buchnevich had been placed on injured reserve, meaning the team likely doesn’t expect him to be ready to suit up again any time soon.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
