Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’
The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
Leslie Jordan’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Leslie Jordan's net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the comedic actor and viral social media star's money.
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Powerful Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar Leslie Jordan
Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik mourned the loss of her friend and Call Me Kat Costar Leslie Jordan on her Twitter. She shared a series of images of the actor. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik captioned the images. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
