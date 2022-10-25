Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV's Stan Stovall to conclude 50+-year broadcasting career in November
WBAL-TV 11 and veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall have set a date for his retirement. Stovall will deliver his final newscast,"11 News at 6:00 p.m.," with co-anchor Deborah Weiner on Nov. 23. In addition to tributes during his final newscast, Stovall's career as a local journalist will be...
Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown
WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire. Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Two firefighters...
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
washingtonlife.com
Silver Mirror Facial Bar Opens in Navy Yard
Before that next Washington Nationals game or Washington Spirit match at Audi Field, now there’s an option to grab a drink, window shop or get a facial (or maybe all of it). Silver Mirror Facial Bar has opened its second location in D.C. in Navy Yard (1355 3rd Street SE).
NBC Washington
‘Nightmare': Family Left With Questions About Case of Missing Maryland Man
Morris Vereen was one of almost 500 adults reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year, and his family and friends said they did everything they could to find him but were left worrying for months until they found out the truth. The day before Vereen disappeared, he...
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on Saturday; Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Now Over $600M
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Saturday, October 22. Because nobody hit all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, tonight’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $610 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
fox5dc.com
Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two. DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something
BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
