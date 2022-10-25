ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

WBAL-TV's Stan Stovall to conclude 50+-year broadcasting career in November

WBAL-TV 11 and veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall have set a date for his retirement. Stovall will deliver his final newscast,"11 News at 6:00 p.m.," with co-anchor Deborah Weiner on Nov. 23. In addition to tributes during his final newscast, Stovall's career as a local journalist will be...
ggwash.org

These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia

We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
washingtonlife.com

Silver Mirror Facial Bar Opens in Navy Yard

Before that next Washington Nationals game or Washington Spirit match at Audi Field, now there’s an option to grab a drink, window shop or get a facial (or maybe all of it). Silver Mirror Facial Bar has opened its second location in D.C. in Navy Yard (1355 3rd Street SE).
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something

BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy