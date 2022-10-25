ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State vs. Ohio State: Early prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

For the second time this season, Penn State is taking on the role of an underdog when the Nittany Lions host Ohio State in week 9. Penn State is no stranger to being an underdog against the Buckeyes, of course, but Penn State is a big home underdog this weekend against one of the best teams in the college football rankings according to the odds from BetMGM. Ohio State has been taking care of business with authority this season with the closest call coming in the season opener against Notre Dame. Few teams have been able to slow down the Buckeye...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl

Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Illinois-Nebraska

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Week 9 college football battle between Big Ten teams. The Fighting Illini come into this contest with a 6-1 record and on the heels of a 26-14 victory over Minnesota. The Cornhuskers haven't had as much success, on the other hand. Nebraska is 3-4 on the season and lost its most recent matchup to Purdue, 43-37.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Minnesota

Gophers unveil 2023 schedule, with home opener against Cornhuskers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gopher football team has announced its schedule for next season, with home matchups against Wisconsin and Michigan being among the highlights.The Gophers will open the season at home against Nebraska on Aug. 31. Their full home slate also includes Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin. The border battle with the Badgers closes the season.The team will travel to take on North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue and Ohio State.The Gophers are on a three-game losing streak after opening the season 4-0. They play Rutgers on Saturday.Earlier this season, the Gophers announced they're adding Alabama to the football schedule... in 2032 and 2033.Here's the full 2023 schedule:Aug. 31 - vs. NebraskaSept. 9 - vs. Eastern MichiganSept. 16 - at North CarolinaSept. 23 - at NorthwesternSept. 30 - vs. LouisianaOct. 7 - vs. MichiganOct. 21 - at IowaOct. 28 - vs. Michigan StateNov. 4 - vs. IllinoisNov. 11 - at PurdueNov. 18 - at Ohio StateNov. 25 - vs. Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
