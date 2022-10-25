MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gopher football team has announced its schedule for next season, with home matchups against Wisconsin and Michigan being among the highlights.The Gophers will open the season at home against Nebraska on Aug. 31. Their full home slate also includes Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin. The border battle with the Badgers closes the season.The team will travel to take on North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue and Ohio State.The Gophers are on a three-game losing streak after opening the season 4-0. They play Rutgers on Saturday.Earlier this season, the Gophers announced they're adding Alabama to the football schedule... in 2032 and 2033.Here's the full 2023 schedule:Aug. 31 - vs. NebraskaSept. 9 - vs. Eastern MichiganSept. 16 - at North CarolinaSept. 23 - at NorthwesternSept. 30 - vs. LouisianaOct. 7 - vs. MichiganOct. 21 - at IowaOct. 28 - vs. Michigan StateNov. 4 - vs. IllinoisNov. 11 - at PurdueNov. 18 - at Ohio StateNov. 25 - vs. Wisconsin

