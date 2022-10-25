Read full article on original website
Penn State vs. Ohio State: Early prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
For the second time this season, Penn State is taking on the role of an underdog when the Nittany Lions host Ohio State in week 9. Penn State is no stranger to being an underdog against the Buckeyes, of course, but Penn State is a big home underdog this weekend against one of the best teams in the college football rankings according to the odds from BetMGM. Ohio State has been taking care of business with authority this season with the closest call coming in the season opener against Notre Dame. Few teams have been able to slow down the Buckeye...
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl
Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
What is Ohio State football’s 2023 schedule after the Big Ten’s revisions?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s 2023 schedule has not changed from the one originally announced. The Big Ten released a revised schedule Wednesday. It made some tweaks to the schedules of teams whose home/road assignments or opponents were imbalanced due to alterations made in a 2020 season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penn State will open 2023 Big Ten schedule on the road for 8th season in a row
The Big Ten has taken Penn State and football coach James Franklin on a trip around the Midwest and Maryland for its past seven conference openers, and the 2023 season will be No. 8. Big Ten officials released the ’23 conference schedule Wednesday, and Penn State will open Sept. 16...
Jarrett Allen earns only NBA player under 25YO to reach 3,000 career rebounds
On Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen earned the title of being the only player under 25-year-old to have reach 3,000 career rebounds.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 9
The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Governor's Trophy is back on the line from Ann Arbor, Mich. this weekend when No. 4 ranked Michigan host their in-state rival Michigan State from "The Big House" at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines enter at 7-0, firmly in the mix for a spot...
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Illinois-Nebraska
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Week 9 college football battle between Big Ten teams. The Fighting Illini come into this contest with a 6-1 record and on the heels of a 26-14 victory over Minnesota. The Cornhuskers haven't had as much success, on the other hand. Nebraska is 3-4 on the season and lost its most recent matchup to Purdue, 43-37.
When Is Donte DiVincenzo Coming Back for the Golden State Warriors?
The Golden State Warriors lost guard Gary Payton II and forward Otto Porter Jr. in free agency this offseason, but they made a major move by adding promising young guard Donte DiVincenzo in free agency. DiVincenzo has appeared in three games for Golden State this season, but a hamstring injury...
Three Big Ten games that impacted Michigan State football during the Spartans’ bye week
Michigan State spent a weekend away from the football field, but future and past opponents provided a clearer picture of the Spartans' remaining schedule...
Gophers unveil 2023 schedule, with home opener against Cornhuskers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gopher football team has announced its schedule for next season, with home matchups against Wisconsin and Michigan being among the highlights.The Gophers will open the season at home against Nebraska on Aug. 31. Their full home slate also includes Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin. The border battle with the Badgers closes the season.The team will travel to take on North Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue and Ohio State.The Gophers are on a three-game losing streak after opening the season 4-0. They play Rutgers on Saturday.Earlier this season, the Gophers announced they're adding Alabama to the football schedule... in 2032 and 2033.Here's the full 2023 schedule:Aug. 31 - vs. NebraskaSept. 9 - vs. Eastern MichiganSept. 16 - at North CarolinaSept. 23 - at NorthwesternSept. 30 - vs. LouisianaOct. 7 - vs. MichiganOct. 21 - at IowaOct. 28 - vs. Michigan StateNov. 4 - vs. IllinoisNov. 11 - at PurdueNov. 18 - at Ohio StateNov. 25 - vs. Wisconsin
