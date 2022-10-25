ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Stormy Daniels Initially Said No To Joining 'The Surreal Life,' Actress Believes It's An Opportunity To Tell Her Side Of The Story

Stormy Daniels made headlines for allegedly having an affair with Donald Trump, but the actress hopes that people will learn more about who she really is when The Surreal Life premieres on Monday, October 24. "I initially repeatedly said no [when she was approached for the show]," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "The entire universe knows what happened to me the last time I went into a stranger's room. I apparently didn't learn my lesson because I eventually caved and said yes. The show was pitched to me as you're not going to have any scripts, you're not going to...
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”

The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Conan O’Brien fired crew member for being ‘rude’ to waiter, former staffer claims

Conan O’Brien once fired a member of staff for being “impatient and rude” to a waiter in a restaurant, a former employee has claimed.On Tuesday (18 October), many social media user shared their anecdotes of celebrities treating catering staff poorly, after allegations were made against late-night host James Corden by the owner of New York restaurant Balthazar.Corden was banned from Balthazar by Keith McNally for his alleged treatment of restaurant staff, although his ban was later rescinded. McNally claimed that Corden had called him to “apologise profusely”.Amid the row around celebrity entitlement, stand-up comedian Todd Levin, who was a...
NEW YORK STATE
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Responds To Tamra Judge’s Claims That She Tried To “Crash” BravoCon 2022

BravoCon 2022 was lit. There were over 130 different Bravolebs there to celebrate some iconic moments and create even more legendary moments for us fans to love, love, love. Of course, not every Bravolebrity was in attendance and some absences were definitely felt. Porsha Williams — we’ll never forget about you. Ever. Do you know […] The post Jen Shah Responds To Tamra Judge’s Claims That She Tried To “Crash” BravoCon 2022 appeared first on Reality Tea.
BET

Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance

A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”

Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
OK! Magazine

Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'

Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...

