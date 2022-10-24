ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

Impact Of A Scholarship: Todd Wike

Todd Wike’ 02 chose to attend the University of Maryland during a time where the football team was still building its legacy and reforming its program. During his four years at Maryland, he studied philosophy and was an offensive lineman for the Terps. Wike grew up in “Penn State...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Football's 2023 Schedule Announced

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The 2023 University of Maryland football schedule has been finalized, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday. The Terrapins schedule includes seven home games, highlighted by matchups with Virginia, Penn State and Michigan. Maryland will play its first three games of the season inside SECU...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 17 Terps to Host Frostburg State in Exhibition

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will host in-state opponent Frostburg State in its first of two exhibition matchups Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Admission is free and parking in lots 4B, 9B and 11B will open for fans at 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 2 Terps Shutout No. 5 Virginia, 2-0, In Regular Season Home Finale

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- A pair of first half goals powered the No. 2 Terps (15-2) to their third top-five victory of the season, this one coming in a 2-0 win over No. 5 Virginia (11-6). Riley Donnelly and Hope Rose each scored once in the opening 14 minutes of action and the Terp defense and goalkeeper Christina Calandra did the rest en route to the dominant victory.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 8 Terps Roll Past Delaware, 4-1, in Home Finale

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 8 Maryland men's soccer dominated against Delaware in its regular season home finale on Tuesday night at Ludwig Field, pulling out a 4-1 win over the Blue Hens. Four different Terps scored in the victory as goalkeeper Jamie Lowell held Delaware scoreless until the 86th minute.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Introducing Terps+

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland athletics department is partnering with Sport & Story to launch Terps+, a new subscription streaming platform featuring original video content, podcasts, a daily email newsletter and additional storytelling features. Launching this fall, Terps+ will include the full library of content that has...
umterps.com

Maryland to Close Out Fall Season at Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, NC - The Maryland women's golf team will travel to North Carolina this weekend to play in the 20th-annual Landfall Tradition hosted by UNC-Wilmington. Over the two-day tournament (Oct 28-30), Maryland will play the par-72 Country Club of Landfall - Dye Course, designed by the late Pete Dye. The tournament will consist of 54-holes of play (18-holes Friday, 18-holes Saturday, and 18-holes Sunday) beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the first two rounds via tee times and at 8:45 a.m. for the final round in a shotgun format. The field will play from 6,150 yards.
WILMINGTON, NC
casualhoya.com

MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)

With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WASHINGTON, DC
athleticbusiness.com

Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia

The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: The Brandywine

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
CHADDS FORD, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Philadelphia Citizen

What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

