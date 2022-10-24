Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
casualhoya.com
MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)
With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
athleticbusiness.com
Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia
The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: The Brandywine
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
The Philadelphia Citizen
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
billypenn.com
Opening a winery as Black woman, ‘representation is everything’ says the Southwest Philly native behind Cyrenity Sips
Shakia Williams didn’t grow up with wine bottles on her family’s dinner table in Southwest Philadelphia. Even when they got together for holidays and special occasions, Williams remembers her relatives mostly breaking out boxed wine, or jugs of Taylor Port. “That was my introduction,” said Williams. “When I...
FOX43.com
Calum Scott willing to perform Phillies anthem at World Series
PHILADELPHIA — British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series. Scott, whose cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" became the official anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the MLB playoffs. A few hours after the...
The Philadelphia Citizen
What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
