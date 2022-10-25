ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ValueWalk

Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply

New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations

A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days

Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
NJ Spotlight

For some, NJ offers double tax relief

Rising inflation may help more of New Jersey’s senior and disabled homeowners qualify for hefty property-tax relief benefits and state officials have been urging them to take a new look at the eligibility requirements before it’s too late. The deadline to file an application for the state’s “Senior...
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

