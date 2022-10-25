Read full article on original website
The Betrayal! Toll Prices On Major New Jersey Highways Are Increasing!
Prediction: No one will want to drive by the end of 2022. Gas prices continue to kill the inner lining of our wallets and when you add the cost of car maintenance, upkeep and tolls, working from home is looking better and better. Or maybe a company car or credit...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply
New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm
Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
southjerseyobserver.com
New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations
A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
njgamblingsites.com
New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days
Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
Are you paying too much for electric and gas from a third-party company? Here’s how to find out.
If you’re concerned about high energy costs in the wake of inflation, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the coming of the colder months, you might be tempted to give a third-party energy supplier a try. Before you do, make sure you understand what you’re getting into....
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
Hazard NJ: Superfund site down by the seashore
The Raritan Bay Superfund Slag Site is set amid a living neighborhood and active recreation zone. Sixty- seven-year-old David Merwin grew up on the shores of the Raritan Bay at Laurence Harbor, a stretch of marsh and sandy beach near the northern reaches of New Jersey’s 141-mile oceanfront. He...
70and73.com
Car wash on heavily wooded lot on Route 73 goes before Voorhees zoning board on Thursday.
A company that says it is the world's largest local car wash chain is scheduled to appear before the Voorhees zoning board on Thursday with plans to build a car wash on heavily wooded land at southbound Route 73 and Dutchtown Road. Applicant Boing US Holdco Inc. of Charlotte, North...
For some, NJ offers double tax relief
Rising inflation may help more of New Jersey’s senior and disabled homeowners qualify for hefty property-tax relief benefits and state officials have been urging them to take a new look at the eligibility requirements before it’s too late. The deadline to file an application for the state’s “Senior...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
