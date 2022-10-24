Lane Kiffin on Ole Miss penalties: 'You've got to understand certain (officiating) crews'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral
One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
247Sports
Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
Alabama football's remaining games ranked by win probability
Alabama football is 7-1 (4-1 SEC) so far this year, which means yet another College Football Playoff berth is still within reach. The Crimson Tide are currently on their bye week, but then it’s a four-game stretch to end the regular season. Three of those will be in-conference matchups, too.
Kiffin: Ole Miss Outbid for DJ Durkin, a ‘Common Theme’ With Texas AM
The Kiffin-Fisher feud may be continuing into this week.
Lane Kiffin takes shot at Texas A&M ahead of big game
Lane Kiffin came prepared with some bulletin board material Wednesday ahead of Ole Miss’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday. Saturday’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since D.J. Durkin left his role as Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator to take on the role at Texas A&M. Kiffin was asked about this Wednesday, and the Rebels coach took a pretty clear shot at the Aggies program.
Did Lane Kiffin make a dig at Jimbo Fisher? I think so, but he did it cleverly | Toppmeyer
Lane Kiffin is such a master of wit and deadpan that I couldn’t tell the extent to which he intended for his assessment of Texas A&M to sound like a clever elbow at Jimbo Fisher. Multiple times this week, Kiffin dubbed the Aggies as having “one of the best...
Lane Kiffin takes jab at Texas A&M when discussing former defensive coordinator: ‘We got outbid’
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took a shot at Texas A&M when discussing defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who was the defensive coordinator in Oxford last season.
Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?
In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
Fact or Fiction: Shane Beamer, Bret Bielema, Bo Nix
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he looks at whether Shane Beamer should be the SEC Coach of the Year...
Comments / 0