Pumpkins are one of the most popular crops in the U.S.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pumpkins, which are a fruit, are one of the most popular crops grown in the United States.
Steve Oroszlany, produce director at Fairway Market, stopped by New York Living Tuesday to share the variety of pumpkins.
After learning all the types of pumpkins, learn how to use them to make delicious dishes.
Watch the interviews in the attached videos.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0