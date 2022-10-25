ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pumpkins are one of the most popular crops in the U.S.

By Chris Cimino, Marysol Castro
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pumpkins, which are a fruit, are one of the most popular crops grown in the United States.

Steve Oroszlany, produce director at Fairway Market, stopped by New York Living Tuesday to share the variety of pumpkins.

After learning all the types of pumpkins, learn how to use them to make delicious dishes.

Watch the interviews in the attached videos.

