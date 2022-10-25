ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Bond denied for Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning wife

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur chiropractor charged with attempted murder after he allegedly poisoned his wife will not be granted bond, according to court documents.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot denied the bond request of 34-year-old Brian Mann during an emergency hearing on Monday after the defendant’s lawyer said he couldn’t find his passport.

In Judge Elliot’s ruling, he stated the failure to turn in the passport makes him a flight risk.

Mann was arrested on September 2, but was released on a $500,000 bond on September 7 , court records show. Conditions of that bond included turning in his guns, wearing an ankle monitor and surrendering his passport.

Brian Mann (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On September 14, Mann’s bond was revoked after he reportedly failed to provide the passport.

According to court documents, Mann and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when he “intentionally caus[ed] her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead.”

Court records show Mann’s wife spent nearly two months in the hospital because of it.

The divorce proceedings have been halted until the criminal proceedings are complete.

Mann’s lawyer requested Judge Elliott to drop the bond amount from $500,000 to $250,000, citing his defendant’s chiropractic business being shut down among other obligations, including child support.

Judge Elliott has scheduled another bond hearing on the issue for November 14.

Mann will remain in the custody of the Morgan County Jail until that hearing.

