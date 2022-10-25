Read full article on original website
AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday
AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Meta Stock Plunges, Faces $90 Billion Wipeout, After Grim Q3 Update
Meta Platforms (META) shares look set for their biggest single-day decline in nearly nine months after the social media group posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned that its metaverse division would post deeper net losses over the coming year. Meta said it would "meaningfully" ramp-up investments in Reality Labs,...
How To Trade Apple Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
Apple Inc AAPL is set to print fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was sliding more than 3% heading into the event. When the tech giant printed its third-quarter results on July 27, the stock surged 3.65% over the two trading days that followed, continuing in an uptrend that topped out at $176.15 on Aug. 17.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
ASE Technology Clocks 25% Net Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By ATM, EMS
EMS (electronic manufacturing services) net revenues were NT$90.66 billion, up 37% Q/Q. Gross margin decreased by 130 bps to 20.1%. The operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22. Diluted EPS was NT$3.92 (or $0.260 per ADS). Capital expenditures in Q3 totaled $400 million. Price Action: ASX...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Verizon Clocks 4% Sales Growth In Q3, Expects Customer Disconnect Pressure Due To Pricing Actions
Verizon Communications Inc VZ reported a third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $34.2 billion, beating the consensus of $33.8 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.32 beat the consensus of $1.29. Total wireless service revenue was $18.8 billion, up 10% Y/Y, reflecting the company's ownership of TracFone, further progress on...
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Arista Networks Shares Pop As Meta Boosts Capex Outlook
Arista Networks ANET shares are soaring today after Meta Platforms Inc META boosted its capital expenditure outlook in Q3 earnings yesterday, which included increased data center spending. Meta expects 2022 CAPEX of $32 billion - $33 billion, versus previous guidance of $30 billion to $34 billion. Meta expects CAPEX for...
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Analyst Sees Market Potential For Arcellx Multiple Myeloma Candidate, Sees 50% Upside In Stock
Needham initiated coverage on Arcellx Inc ACLX with a Buy rating and a price target of $31. Arcellx's lead program and main value driver is CART-ddBCMA, an autologous CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). With two CAR-Ts already on the market - Bristol Myers Squibb Co's...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
