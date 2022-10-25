Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
KTVZ
One twin lost his life to RSV, now his parents are waiting to find out if his brother will survive the same illness
Less than three months after welcoming twin boys, Amanda and Ed Bystran lost one of them to RSV — now they are hoping their other son recovers from the same virus. Amanda Bystran gave birth to twins Brodie and Silas on August 15. “We couldn’t wait for them to...
Comments / 0