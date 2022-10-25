Jake Owen's newest submission to country radio is a breezy, mid-tempo love song that puts the woman he loves on a pedestal: In fact, he thinks she just might be an angel. In "Up There Down Here," the singer tips his hat to the partner who brings a little bit of heaven into his everyday life. Although he's got his flaws, he's got enough clarity to know how lucky he is: In fact, the song's lyrics speak so highly of his love interest that they border on gospel-influenced reverence.

