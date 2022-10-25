Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Jake Owen’s ‘Up There Down Here’ Is a Gratitude-Filled Ode to His Better Half [Listen]
Jake Owen's newest submission to country radio is a breezy, mid-tempo love song that puts the woman he loves on a pedestal: In fact, he thinks she just might be an angel. In "Up There Down Here," the singer tips his hat to the partner who brings a little bit of heaven into his everyday life. Although he's got his flaws, he's got enough clarity to know how lucky he is: In fact, the song's lyrics speak so highly of his love interest that they border on gospel-influenced reverence.
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Kameron Marlowe Puts Down a Toxic Relationship for Good in ‘Giving You Up’ [Listen]
For Kameron Marlowe, "Giving You Up" is more than just his current radio single — it's also the song that solidified his country music career, and a snapshot of a pivotal breakup in his own life. "That song has changed my life from the beginning," Marlowe told Taste of...
George Strait Adds Second Nashville Stadium Show
George Strait will play Nashville on back-to-back nights next summer. The country icon has just added a second show at Nissan Stadium, making the mini-tour a seven-show event in 2023. Citing overwhelming demand, Strait announced the new show for July 28, one night before the previously schedule Nashville show with...
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
‘Yellowstone’ Premiering Season 5 Two Weeks Early, In Movie Theaters
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere is set for Nov. 13, but on Oct. 29, fans will be able to watch it on the big screen. The early look comes courtesy of a partnership between MTV, 101 Studios and AMC Theatres. For $15 you get the two-hour premiere and the series premiere of Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan's newest show starring Sylvester Stallone.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Bryan Cranston Working on ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival
Bryan Cranston is apparently working on a Malcolm In The Middle reboot, and we’re here for it. Despite playing one of the greatest TV villains of our generation, it seems that Cranston wants to return to his roots. He’s an incredibly versatile actor, and it doesn’t seem like it should be much of a problem for him to shift back into sitcom dad mode.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0