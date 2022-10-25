ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]

The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
101.5 KNUE

Jake Owen’s ‘Up There Down Here’ Is a Gratitude-Filled Ode to His Better Half [Listen]

Jake Owen's newest submission to country radio is a breezy, mid-tempo love song that puts the woman he loves on a pedestal: In fact, he thinks she just might be an angel. In "Up There Down Here," the singer tips his hat to the partner who brings a little bit of heaven into his everyday life. Although he's got his flaws, he's got enough clarity to know how lucky he is: In fact, the song's lyrics speak so highly of his love interest that they border on gospel-influenced reverence.
TENNESSEE STATE
101.5 KNUE

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
101.5 KNUE

George Strait Adds Second Nashville Stadium Show

George Strait will play Nashville on back-to-back nights next summer. The country icon has just added a second show at Nissan Stadium, making the mini-tour a seven-show event in 2023. Citing overwhelming demand, Strait announced the new show for July 28, one night before the previously schedule Nashville show with...
NASHVILLE, TN
101.5 KNUE

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
101.5 KNUE

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
101.5 KNUE

Bryan Cranston Working on ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival

Bryan Cranston is apparently working on a Malcolm In The Middle reboot, and we’re here for it. Despite playing one of the greatest TV villains of our generation, it seems that Cranston wants to return to his roots. He’s an incredibly versatile actor, and it doesn’t seem like it should be much of a problem for him to shift back into sitcom dad mode.
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy