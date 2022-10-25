ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Downtown business owner express displeasure over parking lot assessments

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
City Planner Dean Walrack switching to GIS position with City of Coldwater

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Planning and Zoning Director Dean Walrack will be taking another position with the City of Coldwater in the near future. City Manager Keith Baker announced during Monday’s City Council meeting that Walrack has accepted the position of GIS Specialist but did not say when Walrack will start his new duties.
Reading and Hillsdale among nine Michigan communities receiving water infrastructure state grants

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday to announce that nine communities around Michigan including two in Hillsdale County have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements.
RNC sues Kalamazoo over delayed request for election records

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Republican National Committee is suing the city of Kalamazoo, alleging they violated the Freedom of Information Act. The RNC filed a request Sept. 12, under the Freedom of Information Act for various records related to 2022 elections and policies in Kalamazoo, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
