Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
Extension of conditional rezoning for senior housing project at former Fremont School approved
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The extension of conditional rezoning at the former site of the Fremont School was approved by the Coldwater City Council on Monday night as an Ohio development firm continues to move forward with a proposed senior housing project. City Planner Dean Walrack said the conditional...
wtvbam.com
Downtown business owner express displeasure over parking lot assessments
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business owner expressed her displeasure to the City Council on Monday night about the current assessments for the Central Business District’s City Parking Lot Maintenance and Improvement Program which is up for renewal during the next Council meeting. Pending final City...
wtvbam.com
City Planner Dean Walrack switching to GIS position with City of Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Planning and Zoning Director Dean Walrack will be taking another position with the City of Coldwater in the near future. City Manager Keith Baker announced during Monday’s City Council meeting that Walrack has accepted the position of GIS Specialist but did not say when Walrack will start his new duties.
These candidates are running for a District 7 Jackson County board seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Voters will see two candidates on their Nov. 8 general election ballot for a Jackson County Board of Commissioners seat in District 7. Incumbent Republican Jeromy Alexander and newcomer Democrat John Willis are seeking the seat in the district that covers the east side of the city of Jackson, as well as a portion of Summit Township.
go955.com
City of Marshall begins fundraising campaign for additional recreational facilities
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Marshall is kicking off a fundraising campaign for the development of pickleball courts, a splash pad, pavilion/bathroom facilities, upgraded playground, and multiple parking spaces. The property donated by Eaton in 2021. The parcel is immediately adjacent to the city Athletic Field...
wtvbam.com
Reading and Hillsdale among nine Michigan communities receiving water infrastructure state grants
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday to announce that nine communities around Michigan including two in Hillsdale County have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements.
Infighting continues in Hillsdale County GOP escalating to lawsuit
The Hillsdale County Republican Executive Committee is going to court as they work to get clarity over who exactly is in charge of the party – them or the America First faction.
wtvbam.com
“Southern Flats” renovation work progressing on former Gillespie Funeral Home building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The flipping of the former Gillespie Funeral Home on Marshall Street in Coldwater into a seven unit apartment dwelling that will be known “Southern Flats” continues. Branch County Economic Development Corporation Director Lisa Miller told the Downtown Development Authority Board on Wednesday that...
RNC sues Kalamazoo over delayed request for election records
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Republican National Committee is suing the city of Kalamazoo, alleging they violated the Freedom of Information Act. The RNC filed a request Sept. 12, under the Freedom of Information Act for various records related to 2022 elections and policies in Kalamazoo, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Bill’s Tap House prepares for regular hours with November 9 party
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Bill’s Tap House at the Coldwater Golf Course on Narrows Road Join will be hosting a party on Wednesday, November 9. This is considered one of their soft openings as they aim for regular hours to start on December 1. Albion Malleable Brewing Company...
New grading system in Kalamazoo schools prioritizes ‘assessments,’ equity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools new ‘Power School’ grading system has been a success so far, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said. The new system was enacted in grades K-12 this year and allows parents real time access to grades and follows a standard weighting system to create consistency across classes.
WWMTCw
1-Year Span: Nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo, here's why
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latest numbers reveal there’s been a nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo County between 2020 and 2021. Experts said they’re seeing a trend of increasing cases from the start of the pandemic to now. “We know that there was an increase...
WWMTCw
New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
wtvbam.com
Thanks to nice weather, City of Coldwater adds another brush pick-up
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The last scheduled brush pick-up in the City of Coldwater took place in October but the city has announced the nice weather is allowing for an additional brush pick-up this year so the last brush pick-up for the year will start next Tuesday, November 1.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Fabius Township supervisor charged after 2010 rape kit tested
The Fabius Township supervisor has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct after Kalamazoo County task force dedicated to following up on untested rape kits took up a 2010 case.
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
Comments / 0