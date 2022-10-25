ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles about to face a bunch of inexperienced quarterbacks

The next four quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face have 12 career wins. They have 49 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, lifetime passer ratings ranging from 66.7 to 87.0 three wins this year and three career wins over winning teams. If the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts continue with their...
WASHINGTON, PA
Yardbarker

3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
WASHINGTON STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News

Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline.  The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline.  Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...

