Read full article on original website
Related
A Christian McCaffrey-sized trade for Alvin Kamara wouldn't be worth it for the Saints
Vultures are circling the New Orleans Saints. Fans and speculators see their 2-5 record and daunting salary cap outlook, and the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 is all the reason they need to start imagining the Saints’ star talent suiting up for other teams as New Orleans enters a difficult rebuild.
Browns' Asking Price For Running Back Kareem Hunt Reportedly Revealed
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, we've already seen a couple major trades involving running backs. Could Kareem Hunt be next? According to ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is belief that the Cleveland Browns would be willing to part with Hunt in exchange for a ...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL Trade Deadline: 5 Potential Blockbuster Deals
Here are five impact players that could potentially be on the move before the NFL trade deadline passes and where they could end up.
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Cowboys Expected To Sign Free Agent Cornerback After Losing Jourdan Lewis To Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their dominant defense on Sunday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot during the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions and is believed to be out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Dallas is turning to a free agent ...
Breaking: Cowboys Are Trading For Veteran Defensive Tackle This Tuesday
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and coming off of one of their best defensive performances this season in Week 7. Despite leading the NFL in sacks this season (29), Dallas is reportedly adding another notable name to their defensive front today. In a trade announced this morning by Ian Rapoport, ...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NBC Sports
Eagles about to face a bunch of inexperienced quarterbacks
The next four quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face have 12 career wins. They have 49 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, lifetime passer ratings ranging from 66.7 to 87.0 three wins this year and three career wins over winning teams. If the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts continue with their...
Yardbarker
3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
Details Emerge Of The Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade On Wednesday
The Philadelphia Eagles cemented themselves as the team to beat in the NFC on Wednesday when they acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. We now know what they had to give up to do so. The Eagles are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, ...
Super Bowl XLIX Hero is Reportedly Working Out For Dolphins Today
A familiar face in the AFC East is working out with the Miami Dolphins today. As reported by ESPN's Field Yates, cornerback Malcolm Butler was spotted amongst a group of players at a Dolphins workout Tuesday afternoon. "The Dolphins worked out a group of players today including veteran CB ...
NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News
Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline. The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline. Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
Mike Greenberg Reacts To New York Jets' Running Back Trade
The New York Jets aren't going to sit around and lament over the season-ending injury to rookie running back Breece Hall. In a shocking trade made this Monday afternoon, the Jets acquired Jacksonville Jaguars' running back James Robinson for a sixth-round pick. Prominent ESPN voice and ...
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
San Francisco 49ers Star Wide Receiver Misses Practice On Wednesday
One key offensive weapon for the San Francisco 49ers was spotted not participating in the team's practice today. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was absent from practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury sustained in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Kansas ...
Browns’ Nick Chubb vs. Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Which team has the best running back?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s an interesting discussion with a fairly simple answer. Between the Browns and Bengals, who has the best running back?. There probably aren’t many people who would argue that between the two teams, the answer is unequivocally Nick Chubb, the league’s leading rusher. While...
Comments / 0