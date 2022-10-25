Read full article on original website
2024 Maserati Granturismo convertible, 2023 Honda Civic Type R: This Week's Top Photos
A redesigned 2024 Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and this week Maserati teased the convertible. The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R started sales this week. The latest hot hatch comes with 315...
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, Ford F-150 Lightning, Audi in F1: The Week In Reverse
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing, the Ford F-150 Lightning proved quicker than promised, and Audi announced its F1 deal. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing on public roads. Clad in heavy camouflage, it's hard to make out...
BMW M5 spy shots, Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, EU ICE ban: Car News Headlines
BMW was once again spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time the tester sported many production-bound elements. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but rumors say an electric powertrain will be an alternative. Lamborghini's newest Huracán variant is the Tecnica, and we...
This Nissan Sunny Truck packs a Leaf's electric powertrain
Nissan will have perhaps one of the coolest vehicles at the upcoming 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The automaker will present a 1987 Datsun Sunny Truck whose original powertrain has been swapped out for the electric setup from a modern Nissan Leaf. Ford had a similar concept based on a 1978 F-100 pickup at the 2021 SEMA show, and Chevy had one based on a C-10 pickup at 2019's show.
Review: Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica balances track and street
Driving in Corsa (Track) mode on the 1.8-mile south track at The Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, California, the blue shift light tells me the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 is approaching its 8,500-rpm redline. The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Technica’s V-10 is screaming like an angry hive of hornets. I...
VW to name new partner for robotaxi development
Volkswagen Group's plan to launch a fleet of self-driving VW ID.Buzz electric vans operated by its Moia mobility business in 2025 remains on track, despite news this week that its former lead unit on the technology, Argo AI, has shut down. VW Group together with Ford were the main backers...
Multiple automotive greats up for grabs in package sale
Some people painstakingly assemble car collections over decades, but RM Sotheby's is offering the opportunity to do it in one fell swoop with a group of 18 cars offered as one lot in a London auction that's scheduled for Nov. 5. Dubbed The Gran Turismo Collection by the auction house,...
