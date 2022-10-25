Nissan will have perhaps one of the coolest vehicles at the upcoming 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The automaker will present a 1987 Datsun Sunny Truck whose original powertrain has been swapped out for the electric setup from a modern Nissan Leaf. Ford had a similar concept based on a 1978 F-100 pickup at the 2021 SEMA show, and Chevy had one based on a C-10 pickup at 2019's show.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO