Buckeye awards grants for Nonprofit Community Funding Program

As the Buckeye Independent reported earlier this month, the Nonprofit Community Funding Program grant applications have been approved and awarded for Fiscal Year 2023.

A total of ten grant applications were submitted for this round of funding from various nonprofits in the Buckeye area. After a full review, it was recommended that Buckeye City Council fund eight of the applicants.

The grants total more than $69,000 and will go to nonprofits that provide services directly to Buckeye residents. This year’s recipients are:

All Faith Community Services ($25,000) – Emergency food assistance to those at risk of food insecurity

Buckeye Police Foundation ($11,000) – Crime prevention, awareness and support for victims of domestic violence and crime

Homeless Youth Connection ($5,000) – Engaging youth experiencing homelessness in trauma-informed, client-led, strengths-based interventions

Meals of Joy ($5,000) - Providing meals to seniors living independently with serious medical conditions or living under the poverty level

Sounds of Autism ($5,000) - Purchase toolkits, resources and continue the in-person training for Buckeye's first responders, families and community leaders

Southwest Lending Closet ($6,000) – Lending home health equipment free of charge to anyone in need

West-MEC Alliance ($2,500) – Expansion of the West-MEC Career Exploration Summer Camps Program

Youth4Youth ($10,000) - School drug & alcohol prevention program implementation

Be on the lookout for next year’s application process, which will begin in July 2023 at buckeyeaz.gov.