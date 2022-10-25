The hemoglobin A1c is a cornerstone blood test used in diabetes management since the 1990s. This test is taken at a physician’s office or diagnostic lab, either by fingerstick or blood draw from your vein. The A1C looks at your past 3 months or so of glucose levels, providing an average over that period of time to provide a more bird’s-eye view of how your diabetes management has been overall.

