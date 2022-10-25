Read full article on original website
boldsky.com
Expert Article: Diabetes And Oral Health; How Does Diabetes Affect Our Mouths?
Diabetes mellitus is a disease of abnormal protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism that causes acute and long-term complications due to a complete or partial lack of insulin. Types of diabetes:. ● Type 1: results from an absolute lack of insulin. ● Type 2: results from insulin resistance and an insulin...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Healthline
Understanding Your A1C: Frequently Asked Questions for Better Diabetes Management
The hemoglobin A1c is a cornerstone blood test used in diabetes management since the 1990s. This test is taken at a physician’s office or diagnostic lab, either by fingerstick or blood draw from your vein. The A1C looks at your past 3 months or so of glucose levels, providing an average over that period of time to provide a more bird’s-eye view of how your diabetes management has been overall.
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
MedicalXpress
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes: 12 warning signs that appear on your skin
Diabetes can affect many parts of your body, including your skin. When diabetes affects the skin, it's often a sign that your blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. This could mean that:.
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
cohaitungchi.com
How Type 2 Diabetes Is Diagnosed
Diagnosing type 2 diabetes requires a series of lab tests looking for markers of elevated glucose, or blood sugar. Such tests are necessary, as type 2 diabetes may or may not have noticeable symptoms, or symptoms may crossover with other conditions. The diagnosis often is made during an annual physical...
cohaitungchi.com
Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?
Alcoholism and diabetes type 2 can be a very dangerous combination. Alcoholism and heavy drinking can cause type 2 diabetes. Additionally, for people who already have either type of diabetes—type 1 or type 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the disease. This look at the mix of alcohol and diabetes is designed to increase understanding of alcohol's effect on diabetes in order to inform lifestyle choices.
Medical News Today
What to know about decompensated heart failure
Decompensated heart failure is heart failure that has become severe and requires immediate medical attention. It can develop in people with preexisting heart failure and those without signs of the condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are. adults with heart failure in the United...
Medical News Today
Lacunar stroke: What to know
A blockage in one of the small arteries deep in the brain can cause a lacunar stroke. This is a common type of ischemic stroke. Typically, ischemic strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain does not flow properly due to blockage. Blood clots or other particles may cause these blockages. A person can also develop serious health implications due to these events.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?
You could have prediabetes, but you may not know it. More than one in three adults in the United States have prediabetes. Prediabetes typically occurs without showing any symptoms or warning...
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
A finger that "locks" can be a telltale sign of another condition: Diabetes. Researchers suspected that this trigger finger, often in the ring finger or thumb, might indicate diabetes after frequently finding the condition in patients who had or developed diabetes. It's characterized by thickening of tendons that are used to bend the finger and their connective tissue sheath.
Ask the Vet: Cushing's disease may affect older dogs
A common endocrine disease in dogs as they age is the overproduction of the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone is naturally produced in response to stressful situations and to help maintain delicate hormonal balances. Most cases involve a benign growth in the pituitary gland located at the base of brain, which over-secretes a signal to the adrenal glands to produce cortisol, which results in what is called Cushing’s disease or hypoadrenocorticism.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
