Benzinga

If Twitter Lays Off Employees After Elon Musk Buyout, Here's Who Could Get Cut

A new report said Twitter could cut 75% of employees after an acquisition is completed. Elon Musk announced his thoughts on job cuts earlier this year. Social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR could have a new owner with a pending $44-billion acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is completed, and the deal could bring massive job cuts to the company.
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
The Independent

Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
Complex

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Could Lead to Layoffs for Nearly 75 Percent of Staff

Elon Musk reportedly plans on making drastic changes to Twitter’s workforce once he finalizes his acquisition of the platform. According to the Washington Post, Musk informed potential investors that he’s considering a layoff of nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s entire staff, decreasing the number of employees from 7,500 to just over 2,000. The Post reports Twitter had already been looking to slash its workforce by about 25 percent in an effort to shave $800 million off payroll by the end of 2023. The plan is an indication that the company was struggling with financial issues before Musk came into the picture, and provided a “golden ticket.”
