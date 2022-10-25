ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

MassLive.com

Bills release first renderings of new stadium in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills announced a stadium deal back in March and fans have been eagerly awaiting a peak at what the new digs in Orchard Park will look like. On Thursday the Bills released the first two renderings of the new stadium. The two images show the outside of the venue, including three standing buffaloes, and the interior of the stadium, which features a canopy that wraps around the entire stadium to provide protection against the weather.
BUFFALO, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Poyer's trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Even though he’s cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Buffalo Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer's route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Dependable Limo Services For Your Western New York Wedding

There's no better way to travel from place to place on your wedding day than a limo. If it's a stretch limo or a party bus, these are some of the best places to get them. How many times have you been on social media this summer and seen a bunch of videos of bridal parties living it up in a limo? They've got a laser show going and the music is pumping and someone is dancing in the middle of the bus wearing sunglasses.
NEW YORK STATE
WGRZ TV

Bills' Von Miller, Dion Dawkins team up with Wegmans to promote health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Von Miller isn't wasting time integrating himself into the Western New York community. Coming off of the bye week, his Buffalo Bills (5-1) are getting ready for another primetime matchup hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2 and NBC. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Parade

Aubrey Plaza Hits NYC Dressed as a Witch in New Photos

Aubrey Plaza is definitely a celebrity that loves Halloween. Whether it's the spot-on Wednesday Addams costume she wore in 2017 or a witch-vampire hybrid, Plaza has a record of going all-out for the spooky holiday. On Oct. 26, Plaza made her way throughout New York City dressed as a wicked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled

Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bills Stadium News

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills released a first look at renderings of their new stadium. This project is expected to be ready by the fall of 2026. The Bills currently play at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The new stadium, however, will be on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
FanSided

New Bills stadium renderings are here and NFL fans have thoughts

For a time, the Buffalo Bills were threatening to leave town, despite the loyal almost cult-like devotion of the fanbase. Buffalo is one of the smaller metro areas housing a professional sports team, let alone an NFL franchise. The weather also doesn’t help the city’s case or make it a highly desirable landing spot for top-notch free agents; though Von Miller who signed a six-year contract with the Bills this past offseason may think differently.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills’ injured star defender wins Halloween with perfect costume

Micah Hyde is taking his season ending neck injury in stride. The Buffalo Bills recently held their team Halloween party and the All-Pro safety won the evening with the perfect costume. At the party, Hyde showed up as Frankenstein’s monster while his wife dressed up as Dr. Frankenstein. Hyde’s costume featured bolts coming out of his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Reasons To Hire A Videographer For Your New York Wedding

You've got a photographer to capture memories at your wedding. Do you really need a videographer too? You sure do. Here's why. If your budget is getting eaten up by all the vendors that you've hired already and you're thinking about skipping a videographer for your wedding, I'd encourage you to rethink that decision. Here are 5 reasons why you want to make sure to have one:
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

