Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bangladesh reports more than 20,000 dengue cases in October
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Bangladesh in 2022, the country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 1020 additional cases Saturday, bringing the total cases to 37,151 year to date. In October alone, 21,059 cases have been reported so far with two days left. The...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines dengue: Death toll up 150% in 2022
The Philippines Department of Health reports that as of October 8, 181,828 cumulative dengue fever cases have been recorded. This is a nearly 200 percent increase over the same period in 2021 (61,079). The death toll due to dengue year to date now stands at 559, a 154 percent increase...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon cholera outbreak tops 1000 cumulative cases
On October 6, Lebanon health authorities reported the first confirmed cholera case in the country since 1993. As of October 27, officials reported an additional 182 cumulative cases, bringing the total to 1095–this includes 368 confirmed cases. The cholera death toll has risen to 15. Lebanon Minister of Health,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
D.C. Cobb’s outbreak investigation over, Norovirus was identified as the pathogen
In a follow-up on the outbreak linked to D.C. Cobb’s restaurant in McHenry, Illinois, The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) is reporting its investigation into the recent gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, is closed. MCDH conducted a case-control study...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Japan syphilis cases top 10,000 for the first time since records began
Japan health authorities have reported the syphilis case count for 2022 as of this month has topped 10,000, a first since such records have been kept. Officials put the total nationwide figure to 10,141 as of October 23. Tokyo leads the country in cases with nearly 3,000. Sex with multiple...
outbreaknewstoday.com
India dengue news: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal
Dengue sting in Rajasthan: 150 people are getting positive every day. With the departure of the monsoon, seasonal diseases started increasing rapidly in Rajasthan. These days the maximum number of cases of dengue-malaria are coming in the state. On average, more than 148 people are falling prey to this disease every day.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines: Tacloban City reports nearly 200 cholera cases this week
Earlier this week, health officials with the Tacloban City Health Office reported some 192 hospitalizations due to cholera, including four fatalities. City health officer Danilo Ecarma has declared an outbreak as the situation is already alarming due to the rate of new admissions daily. Ecarma said an outbreak could be...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Angola reports more than 2,000 measles cases in three weeks
The number of cases of children with measles continues to increase in Angola. In the last three weeks alone, health authorities have recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the disease. The Secretary of State for Health, Pinto de Sousa, promised to intensify the vaccination campaign in the coming days.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda Ebola outbreak update: Latest numbers, Vaccines, Travel restrictions for contacts
In an update on the Ebola disease caused by Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV) in Uganda, as of October 26, a total of 115 confirmed and 21 probable cases, including 32 confirmed and 21 probable deaths (CFR among confirmed cases: 27.8%) have been reported. Overall, 15 cases with four deaths have been reported among healthcare workers.
Comments / 0