Sweet celebration: Sydney’s ‘little India’ lights up as crowds turn out for Diwali
To Ambika Suri, Harris Park in Sydney’s west has become something of a haven, somewhere to feel connected to her community, particularly during Diwali. “We feel at home here, we feel satisfied. Because we are away from our family, Harris Park brings us closer to our community. We miss our family a lot, and coming here makes us feel close to India.”
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Royal Caribbean announced it's building the biggest cruise ship ever
There’s a never-ending race for superlatives when it comes to the world of boat-building, and Royal Caribbean is raising the stakes with its latest announcement. The company’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in January 2024, and it’s billed the answer to many families’ classic vacation problem: Accommodating a group with diverse vacationing preferences.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
disneyfoodblog.com
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
techeblog.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils Massive Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship, Boasts the Largest Waterpark at Sea
Royal Caribbean’s latest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, skips the roller coaster and opts for an AquaDome. This section is perched atop of Icon that is an oasis by day and at night, it becomes a vibrant hangout, complete with restaurants, bars as well as aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.
This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love
The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels. The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families....
MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move
The cruise line industry is dominated by three main players. If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you’re probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) .
nickalive.net
KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS RECEIVES 13 TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS
Celebrated categories include Overall All-Inclusive Resort, Overall Family Resort, Luxury Five-Star Presidential Suite, Upscale Four-Star Restaurant Design and more. MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Grupo Lomas, has received 13 prestigious 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, including eight Gold Awards and five Silver Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.
cntraveler.com
These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars
From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT AL JADDAF HIGHLIGHTS SUPERB DINING OFFERS
Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai is inviting guests to enjoy a variety of dining opportunities during key events and celebrations. In collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends, Marriott Al Jaddaf is relaunching its Pinktober offerings throughout October as part of its ongoing support of breast cancer awareness and in line with Marriott International’s sustainability & social impact platform, Serve 360 “Doing Good in Every Direction”. A portion of the proceeds of each offer will go to Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends to provide essential support to patients and survivors.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
hotelnewsme.com
PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED AT NEO ROOFTOP BAR AT NEWLY OPENED MÖVENPICK RESORT AL MARJAN ISLAND
Set to open on 15 October, Neo Rooftop Bar will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate’s first 360° rooftop bar will be the coolest place to be when the sun sets! This chic rooftop bar will captivate guests with the most breath-taking 360° views of the city that twinkles and the ocean that glistens below.
hotelnewsme.com
GUEST CHEF SYLVAIN SENDRA BRINGS PARISIAN FLAIR TO AQUARIO AT THE OBEROI BEACH RESORT AL ZORAH
From the Bresse Region, Guest Chef Sylvain Sendra started his career in London and discovered the kitchen of product provided by Alexis Gauthier, a former Alain Ducasse. In his return to Paris, and after having created a concept of tapas “Parisian”, he embarked on a new adventure of the “Temps au Temps”, a tiny place of the 11th.
disneytips.com
A Beloved Seasonal Activity Is Back for the Holidays at This Disney World Resort Hotel
Staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel during the holidays can be a memorable way to experience that trademark Disney magic. Everything from the decorations, to the seasonal treats, to the seasonal activities-all of it comes together to commemorate the festive season. At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Guests will...
hotelnewsme.com
DASHA – THE DUBAI CHAPTER: CELEBRITY CHEF AKIRA BACK LAUNCHES DUBAI-EXCLUSIVE POP-UP IN JUMEIRAH EMIRATES TOWERS
Diners can enjoy the finest dishes from renowned chef Akira Back’s worldwide restaurants, at an exclusive pop-up restaurant and bar, while enjoying the best views of Dubai from the 50th and 51st floors of the world-famous Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel. Dasha – The Dubai Chapter, opens on October 27th...
Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc to Open in 2027
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc will open in 2027 at the premier resort of Long Beach on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. The company has contracted with Trading Construction Works Organization to manage the new property. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005682/en/ (Left) Vo Nhat Thang, Chairman, Trading Construction Works Organization: (Right) Toshihiro Ogita, President, Representative Director, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
VISION TO OPEN AS DUBAI’S FIRST-EVER METAVERSE NIGHTCLUB
One of China’s biggest entertainment companies, WanTing Group, announces its plans to open its first venue in the GCC, with VISION, this November. To be located at The H Hotel Dubai, VISION promises a nightlife experience that blurs the lines of reality, taking inspiration from the Earth’s elements and aims to pioneer virtual hospitality. Additionally, VISION is set to be the only nightclub in the world to achieve cross-border collaboration with the famed Jacob&Co brand with the launch of the Jacob&Co x VISION wristwatch.
hotelnewsme.com
PARK HYATT DUBAI’S CHEF RODRIGO LLANES BRINGS THE ARGENTINIAN ASADO TRADITION TO THE CITY OF DUBAI
Perched on the idyllic banks of the Dubai Creek, surrounded by the iconic sites of the city, Park Hyatt Dubai has introduced a new reason for the city’s dining crowd to visit, with the launch of Asado Nights, a brand-new culinary offering with a rich cultural tradition, available weekly from Thursday to Sunday.
hotelnewsme.com
EXQUISITE EVENING EXPERIENCES AT THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach invite guests to indulge in a range of evening experiences under the stars whilst enjoying cooler evening temperatures. The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. This breathtaking desert retreat offers a range...
