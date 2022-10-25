ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royal Caribbean announced it's building the biggest cruise ship ever

There’s a never-ending race for superlatives when it comes to the world of boat-building, and Royal Caribbean is raising the stakes with its latest announcement. The company’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in January 2024, and it’s billed the answer to many families’ classic vacation problem: Accommodating a group with diverse vacationing preferences.
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
disneyfoodblog.com

Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World

Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
Robb Report

This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love

The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels. The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families....
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move

The cruise line industry is dominated by three main players. If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you’re probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) .
FLORIDA STATE
nickalive.net

KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS RECEIVES 13 TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS

Celebrated categories include Overall All-Inclusive Resort, Overall Family Resort, Luxury Five-Star Presidential Suite, Upscale Four-Star Restaurant Design and more. MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Grupo Lomas, has received 13 prestigious 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, including eight Gold Awards and five Silver Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.
cntraveler.com

These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars

From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
hotelnewsme.com

MARRIOTT AL JADDAF HIGHLIGHTS SUPERB DINING OFFERS

Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai is inviting guests to enjoy a variety of dining opportunities during key events and celebrations. In collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends, Marriott Al Jaddaf is relaunching its Pinktober offerings throughout October as part of its ongoing support of breast cancer awareness and in line with Marriott International’s sustainability & social impact platform, Serve 360 “Doing Good in Every Direction”. A portion of the proceeds of each offer will go to Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends to provide essential support to patients and survivors.
hotelnewsme.com

PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED AT NEO ROOFTOP BAR AT NEWLY OPENED MÖVENPICK RESORT AL MARJAN ISLAND

Set to open on 15 October, Neo Rooftop Bar will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate’s first 360° rooftop bar will be the coolest place to be when the sun sets! This chic rooftop bar will captivate guests with the most breath-taking 360° views of the city that twinkles and the ocean that glistens below.
hotelnewsme.com

GUEST CHEF SYLVAIN SENDRA BRINGS PARISIAN FLAIR TO AQUARIO AT THE OBEROI BEACH RESORT AL ZORAH

From the Bresse Region, Guest Chef Sylvain Sendra started his career in London and discovered the kitchen of product provided by Alexis Gauthier, a former Alain Ducasse. In his return to Paris, and after having created a concept of tapas “Parisian”, he embarked on a new adventure of the “Temps au Temps”, a tiny place of the 11th.
disneytips.com

A Beloved Seasonal Activity Is Back for the Holidays at This Disney World Resort Hotel

Staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel during the holidays can be a memorable way to experience that trademark Disney magic. Everything from the decorations, to the seasonal treats, to the seasonal activities-all of it comes together to commemorate the festive season. At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Guests will...
The Associated Press

Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc to Open in 2027

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc will open in 2027 at the premier resort of Long Beach on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. The company has contracted with Trading Construction Works Organization to manage the new property. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005682/en/ (Left) Vo Nhat Thang, Chairman, Trading Construction Works Organization: (Right) Toshihiro Ogita, President, Representative Director, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com

VISION TO OPEN AS DUBAI’S FIRST-EVER METAVERSE NIGHTCLUB

One of China’s biggest entertainment companies, WanTing Group, announces its plans to open its first venue in the GCC, with VISION, this November. To be located at The H Hotel Dubai, VISION promises a nightlife experience that blurs the lines of reality, taking inspiration from the Earth’s elements and aims to pioneer virtual hospitality. Additionally, VISION is set to be the only nightclub in the world to achieve cross-border collaboration with the famed Jacob&Co brand with the launch of the Jacob&Co x VISION wristwatch.
hotelnewsme.com

EXQUISITE EVENING EXPERIENCES AT THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach invite guests to indulge in a range of evening experiences under the stars whilst enjoying cooler evening temperatures. The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. This breathtaking desert retreat offers a range...

