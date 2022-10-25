Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers
Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
Massive Sports Dome Coming To Lancaster, New York
There is going to be a brand-new sports dome that will host all of your games and matches soon in Lancaster, New York. Work is set to begin in the beginning of next year for four brand-new fields and an enclosed sports dome for indoor flag football, soccer lacrosse games.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
6 Of The Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums In New York State
As Halloween quickly approaches, here's a look at some real-life creepy abandoned mental asylums around New York State. What's more frightening than quite-possibly haunted mental asylums where real-life horrors happened? These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die lonely miserable deaths. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time
As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Should We Keep Dogs Out Of New York Cemeteries?
For some families, there are only a few ways to celebrate those who have passed away. Sure there are pictures and memories, but for many, a regular visit to a cemetery is the best way to keep loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. My mother and father passed at...
A New York Dad’s Warning For Families This Fall
Happy fall New York State! The weather has been absolutely perfect over the last couple of days. The sunny skies and temperatures in the 70's has given us afternoons that are better than most we had this summer. But as we get enjoy the being outside and watching the seasons change, there are some things to keep in mind.
The Best Way To Spend Powerball Money In New York State?
You work so hard for your money but never seem to get ahead? That is the story for most hardworking people in New York State and across the country. Rising prices and inflation and higher interest rates are making life difficult as we struggle to stay above water or pay for the things we need the most.
NY1
Manhattan church runs food, clothing drive for migrants three days a week
As the number of migrants who have been bused to New York City has swelled to more than 21,000, some New Yorkers are doing what they can to help. And what started as a simple act of kindness has grown into something much deeper. Outside St. Francis of Assisi Roman...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New York
Orkin pest control ranked New York City as the second "rattiest city," trailing only Chicago in the company's most recent rankings. According to the list released Monday, New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 spot, and Hartford, Connecticut, and Miami broke into the top 20.
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2