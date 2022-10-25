Read full article on original website
World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash
An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
IFLScience
Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida
At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
foodsafetynews.com
23 Salmonella illnesses linked to bearded dragons
The CDC has announced that 23 people have been infected with Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb from bearded dragons. Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that contact with pet bearded dragons is making people sick in both outbreaks. Illnesses have been reported from 15 states and as of Oct. 12, 2022, 8...
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba in 'rare' infection, health officials say
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A Nevada child died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba in an "extremely rare" occurrence, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday. The district said that the Clark County, Nevada, resident might have been exposed to the amoeba, which it identified as Naegleria...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Niger reports 4 confirmed yellow fever cases since September
In September and October 2022, the Institut Pasteur in Dakar confirmed four yellow fever cases from Niger, including one death. The cases were confirmed by plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) and were reported from Dosso, Zinder, Tahoua, and Adadez districts. The date of onset of symptoms for the last case was 14 August 2022. Two probable cases were reported during the same period.
cdc.gov
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Fish
Mariscos Bahia, Inc. voluntarily recalled the following list of fresh (not frozen) fish. The firm began shipping recalled product on June 14, 2022:. Chilean Seabass (Fillet and Portions) Halibut (Fillet and Portions) Tuna (Fillet and Loin) Swordfish (Loin, Fillet, and Wheel) What Businesses Should Do. Do not sell or serve...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Pneumonic plague case in Tibet
The National Health Commission reported a recent pneumonic plague case in Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region. The case involves a 38-year-old male patient living in Shannan. He was a herder in Cona County, Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region. He developed symptoms on September 24, and passed away on September 25. He was confirmed to have pneumonic plague on September 26.
Healthline
Causes of Cough and Rash
There are many conditions that can cause cough and rash, including allergies and certain types of infections. A doctor can diagnose the cause of your symptoms and help determine the best course of treatment. Your body has many ways of protecting you from harm. A cough is one of these...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Dominican Republic reports first case of confirmed cholera
The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS) through the Vice Ministry of Collective Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), notifies the population that the first imported case of cholera in the country has been confirmed. The suspected case was timely detected the day after the patient...
