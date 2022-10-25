Each year the Zonta Club of Jamestown selects one of its members as the Zontian of the year. At a recent meeting, the club awarded this honor to Patty Perlee. Patty started her career in Jamestown at Visiting Nurses and Independent Health. After years in community service, she retired as Director of Joint Neighborhood Project, where she was instrumental in developing several programs for the agency. As a member of the Zonta Club since 2006, she has worked tirelessly on new member recruitment. She is always quick to volunteer to work on committees and helps out in any way she can. Patty, just like all of the honorees before her, uses her talents and skills to help empower women locally, nationally, and internationally through service and advocacy.

