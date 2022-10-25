Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Niagara Wheatfield CSD inducts 6 into Hall of Fame
Niagara Wheatfield Central School District has selected six new members into its Falcon Athletic Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame has been established to honor the athletic accomplishments of the alumni and staff of Niagara Wheatfield. “Inductees are ambassadors of the spirit that is the hallmark of Niagara Wheatfield,”...
jamestowngazette.com
Zonta Club of Jamestown Announces Zontian of the Year
Each year the Zonta Club of Jamestown selects one of its members as the Zontian of the year. At a recent meeting, the club awarded this honor to Patty Perlee. Patty started her career in Jamestown at Visiting Nurses and Independent Health. After years in community service, she retired as Director of Joint Neighborhood Project, where she was instrumental in developing several programs for the agency. As a member of the Zonta Club since 2006, she has worked tirelessly on new member recruitment. She is always quick to volunteer to work on committees and helps out in any way she can. Patty, just like all of the honorees before her, uses her talents and skills to help empower women locally, nationally, and internationally through service and advocacy.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Westfield residents hope annual Halloween celebrations help detract from ‘The Watcher’ craze
Halloween is on full display in the town of Westfield. And for some, the holiday couldn’t have come at a better time.
WIVB
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and a staff member. They say it will be investigated by a third party.
Massive Sports Dome Coming To Lancaster, New York
There is going to be a brand-new sports dome that will host all of your games and matches soon in Lancaster, New York. Work is set to begin in the beginning of next year for four brand-new fields and an enclosed sports dome for indoor flag football, soccer lacrosse games.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Receives A Major Investment In Local Child Care Access
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A major investment in local child care access is coming to Jamestown. SUNY JCC announced on Tuesday they are slated to receive $1.2 million dollars as part of a state investment that addresses child care deserts. The one-time funding allotment, signed by Governor...
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Tim Hortons Owner 'Blessed' to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Wednesday marked a day of celebration for a local Tim Hortons restaurant. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary at its location on Bennett Road in Fredonia. Gina Kron is is the owner of that location, which opened in October 2002. She tells Kix Country's Mark Richards that the local restaurant has been "blessed" to be here for 20 years, and added that it has the "best customers in the world"...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC
The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
Christmasville Fire Truck Parade Scheduled in Lancaster, New York
It is a tradition that has grown bigger and bigger every single year. Get your kids bundled up, pour a little mini bottle in that hot cocoa for the parents and head out to Lancaster! What day is the Christmas fire truck parade in Lancaster?. Mark your calendars for what...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
wrfalp.com
Liberty, Audubon’s Bald Eagle, Has Died
Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable Bald Eagle, has died. The Audubon Community Nature Center announced the sad news Tuesday afternoon. Executive Director Leigh Rovegno said Liberty’s health had been waning recently and took a turn for the worse in the past few days. Prior to a veterinary appointment, she was discovered early on the morning of October 25 by her longtime primary caretaker Thom Armella.
wnynewsnow.com
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo
These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
