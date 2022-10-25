Read full article on original website
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings...
NETGEAR (NTGR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NETGEAR, Inc (. NTGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents per share compared with non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. However, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share. NETGEAR generated net revenues of $249.6 million, down 14%...
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
Carrier's (CARR) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
CARR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%. The figure decreased 1.4% year over year. Net sales of $5.45 billion improved 2% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 billion. Strength in...
Sesen Bio (SESN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SESN - Free Report) near-term strategic priorities to maximize shareholder value and the development of its pipeline candidates. Sesen Bio’s earnings surpassed expectations in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 89.49%. In the last reported quarter, Sesen Bio posted an earnings surprise of 61.54%. SESEN...
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
MA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in...
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
IART - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges,...
V.F. Corp (VFC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
V.F. Corporation (. VFC - Free Report) reported soft second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining from the corresponding year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings. Results were hurt by a tough operating environment, including the COVID-related disruption in China, macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds, and the near-term challenges at Vans.
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tepid
SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.09 from non-recurring items) of $2.93 beat the consensus mark by 5% but decreased 17.2% year over year. Revenues of $2.86 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but improved 37.1% year over year, backed by strength in every segment, except the Ratings division.
ServiceNow (NOW) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
NOW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and improved 26.5% year over year. Our earnings estimate was pegged at $1.86 per share. Revenues of $1.83 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.2% but increased 21.1% year...
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
JHG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22%. A...
CoStar Group (CSGP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
CSGP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25% and increasing 20% year over year. Revenues of $556.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.35% and increased 11.5% year over year. The upside was led by one...
Will Solid AWS Momentum Aid Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 Earnings?
AMZN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Amazon is expected to have continued gaining from solid momentum in the rapidly growing cloud market on the back of its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). We note that the growing popularity and strong...
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
Meta Sinks After Dismal Q3 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
META - Free Report) reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in revenues and provided a gloomy forecast given the broader fallout in digital advertisement. As such, META shares dropped as much as 15% in...
What's in the Offing for Check Point (CHKP) in Q3 Earnings?
CHKP - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. For the third quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $555 million and $585 million ($570 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $572.2 million, suggesting a 7.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TTE - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.83 (€3.78) per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share by 2.04%. The bottom line improved 117.6% from the year-ago figure of $1.76 (€1.49) per share. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
