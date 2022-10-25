SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.09 from non-recurring items) of $2.93 beat the consensus mark by 5% but decreased 17.2% year over year. Revenues of $2.86 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but improved 37.1% year over year, backed by strength in every segment, except the Ratings division.

5 HOURS AGO