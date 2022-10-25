Read full article on original website
Related
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Zacks.com
Popular (BPOP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BPOP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125.30%. A...
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TTE - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.83 (€3.78) per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share by 2.04%. The bottom line improved 117.6% from the year-ago figure of $1.76 (€1.49) per share. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.
Zacks.com
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
MA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in...
Zacks.com
S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tepid
SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.09 from non-recurring items) of $2.93 beat the consensus mark by 5% but decreased 17.2% year over year. Revenues of $2.86 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but improved 37.1% year over year, backed by strength in every segment, except the Ratings division.
Zacks.com
Canadian Pacific (CP) Q3 Earnings Meet, Revenues Beat Mark
CP - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of 77 cents (C$1.01) per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 10% year over year. Results were aided by higher revenues of $1,772.4 million (C$2,312 million), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,689.8 million and increasing 14.91% year over year.
Zacks.com
American Electric Power (AEP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AEP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.18%. A...
Zacks.com
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Tweaked
LUV - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. Moreover, the bottom line improved by more than 100% year over year. Revenues of...
Zacks.com
ServiceNow (NOW) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
NOW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and improved 26.5% year over year. Our earnings estimate was pegged at $1.86 per share. Revenues of $1.83 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.2% but increased 21.1% year...
Zacks.com
FormFactor (FORM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FORM - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 40% year over year and 47.8%, sequentially. Revenues declined 4.8% year over year and 11.3%, sequentially, to $180.9 million. The top line missed...
Zacks.com
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
JHG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22%. A...
Zacks.com
Altria (MO) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
MO - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, though it advanced year over year on solid pricing. However, revenues declined year over year due to softness in the smokeable products segment and the divestiture of the wine segment. Quarter in Detail.
Zacks.com
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
IART - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges,...
Zacks.com
CoStar Group (CSGP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
CSGP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25% and increasing 20% year over year. Revenues of $556.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.35% and increased 11.5% year over year. The upside was led by one...
Zacks.com
AB InBev (BUD) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises EBITDA View
BUD - Free Report) , alias AB InBev, reported better-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2022, while its sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Top and bottom-line growth reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation....
Zacks.com
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
REGN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Merck (MRK) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2022 View
MRK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 as well as our estimate of $1.65. Earnings rose 4% year over year (7% excluding the impact of currency) on higher revenues. Including acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, income...
Zacks.com
NETGEAR (NTGR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NETGEAR, Inc (. NTGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents per share compared with non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. However, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share. NETGEAR generated net revenues of $249.6 million, down 14%...
Zacks.com
O'Reilly (ORLY) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Modifies View
ORLY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $9.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46. Higher-than-expected comps growth resulted in the outperformance. Comps grew 7.6% in the reported quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4.79%.The bottom line increased 13.6% from $8.07 in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $3,799.6 million, crossing the consensus mark of $3,713 million. The top line was 9% higher than the prior-year figure of $3,479.5 million.
Comments / 0