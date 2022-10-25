ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon

Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies

Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices

Amazon workers in Georgia are the latest to go public with complaints about the retail giant’s labor practices. Workers at an Atlanta warehouse joined with United For Respect, at a press conference near the company’s ATL6 warehouse to detail new unfair labor practices complaints against Amazon. The workers,...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

