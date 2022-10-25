Read full article on original website
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Employees are afraid they’ll be fired first in layoffs if they’re working remotely. They could be right
Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs. For months, bosses have all but gone door to door preaching the good word of returning to the office. It was the only way, they said, to ease inflation and for workers to protect themselves from looming layoffs.
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
The Verge
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Biden Announces Crackdown of Surprise Bank Overdraft Fees and Other ‘Junk' Charges
With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck—including half of people who make over $100,000 a year￼
Inflation is forcing Americans of all income levels to live paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is catching up with everyone, and even a stable well-paying job isn’t enough for people to stop living paycheck to paycheck. The U.S. hit an annual inflation rate of 8.2% this month, while wages have...
msn.com
Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies
Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
Engadget
Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices
Amazon workers in Georgia are the latest to go public with complaints about the retail giant’s labor practices. Workers at an Atlanta warehouse joined with United For Respect, at a press conference near the company’s ATL6 warehouse to detail new unfair labor practices complaints against Amazon. The workers,...
Workers without sick pay or family leave quit during the pandemic more than those who had benefits, House report shows
Employees at some of the country’s biggest companies who lacked sick pay or family leave quit at significantly higher rates than other workers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a congressional report released Tuesday — the latest indication how the absence of social safety net policies in the U.S. can affect the labor force.
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
