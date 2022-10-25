Person on railroad tracks fatally struck by LIRR train

PINELAWN, N.Y (WCBS 880) -- A person was fatally struck by a Long Island Rail Road train near the Pinelawn station on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened due to an unauthorized person being on the railroad tracks, according to the LIRR.

Emergency responders were sent to the site of the collision, which led to eastbound and westbound service being suspended between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale on the Ronkonkoma Branch.