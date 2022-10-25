ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person on railroad tracks fatally struck by LIRR train

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

PINELAWN, N.Y (WCBS 880) -- A person was fatally struck by a Long Island Rail Road train near the Pinelawn station on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened due to an unauthorized person being on the railroad tracks, according to the LIRR.

Emergency responders were sent to the site of the collision, which led to eastbound and westbound service being suspended between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale on the Ronkonkoma Branch.

Denise Lane
2d ago

An act like that is very sad. Someone lost a loved one today. depression is horrible. this poor person must have felt all alone with nobody to talk to. And you call them selfish because you were inconvenienced!!! who is selfish now. thank God your loved ones are safe and sound. God rest this person's soul. Condolences to the family

Samgraten
2d ago

If you must off yourself could you kindly do so without massively inconveniencing everyone else? Do you really want your last act on earth to be a selfish one?

