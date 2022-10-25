ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals unsure of WR A.J. Green's role moving forward

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
One of the major takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals’ game last week against the New Orleans Saints was the lack of playing time for wide receiver A.J. Green. He was active and dressed for the game but did not log a single snap in the game. It was the first time that had happened in his career.

The team instead used Greg Dortch and worked in newly acquired receiver Robbie Anderson, and that was without having Marquise Brown, who is out for a few weeks with a foot injury.

It appears that Green has fallen out of the playing rotation.

The team doesn’t know how he will be used moving forward, but he still could have a role.

“We’re going to work through that,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. “With all these pieces, it’s going to be a challenge for us just to maximize who we have and see what we can get out of personnel groupings that we have, but we’ll spend the next eight or nine days going through it and see what we can come up with.”

He reiterated that on Monday when he spoke with reporters.

“Like I said, we’re going to work through this week and see where that personnel group goes,” he said. ‘I think each week we’re going to try to maximize who does what best in that room, try to find matchups and go from there, but it’s going to be a crowded wide receiver room. There’s no doubt. You get Hollywood (Brown) back hopefully in a few more weeks, and we’ll just see where it goes.”

Green has only had 10 receptions for 56 yards so far this season.

