ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Missing Iowa Persons List Published

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter

(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?

If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
GLIDDEN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?

Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
DES MOINES, IA
Hot 104.7

What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy