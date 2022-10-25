Read full article on original website
Related
This Might Just Be the Best Ranch in all of South Dakota
It sprawls over a massive 47,000 acres and has some of the best amenities of any ranch in the country. This South Dakota Ranch (and we're not talking about the dressing) has some majestic scenery, and it's also home to some of the best hunting and fishing in the entire nation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
kiow.com
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter
(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa
No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?
If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines
Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day
Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0