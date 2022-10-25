Pac-12 bowl projections: The New Year’s Six selection process, the Cotton Bowl and the benefits of a top-heavy conference

Read full article on original website
Related
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Well, that’s embarrassing: Big 12-bound BYU’s 12 worst losses in 12 seasons as a college football independent
BYU football: Did Liberty make the list? What about East Carolina? Ranking the Cougars’ 12 worst losses in their 12 seasons as a college football independent.
No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
The Utes are riding high after big win over USC two weeks ago. Can the Utes pick up where they left off after bye last week when they visit Pullman, Washington, Thursday?
Bowl projections: Oregon squarely in College Football Playoff conversation after UCLA win
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12
For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to beat out Miami, USC for coveted offensive line recruit
The Oregon Ducks have landed four class of 2023 offensive linemen in the month of October. And it doesn't look like offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is going to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, Oregon may be adding another pledge into the fold. Prediction: Fox Crader to Oregon Ducks Class ...
USC, UCLA 'community' not supportive of move to Big Ten, Pac12 commish alleges
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said on Wednesday that fans of USC and UCLA do not support the two schools leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten conference.
USC vs. Arizona schedule, television: How to watch Pac-12 Week 9 college football game
The USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats play on Saturday in a Pac-12 Week 9 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
What time, TV channel is NC State football game today? Free live stream, odds, prediction, how to watch Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech online (10/27/2022)
The No. 24 ranked NC State Wolfpack hope to continue their climb up the rankings when they take on a struggling Virginia Tech Hokies team in a Week 9 college football showdown on Thursday, October 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
‘We approach every game like it’s a championship game’: No. 14 Utah can’t afford a slip-up at WSU
WSU will likely focus on slowing down Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid, who’s coming off a career performance against USC. Will other Ute playmakers be able to make an impact?
Yardbarker
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff: USC and UCLA going to Big Ten isn't a popular move
It's going to happen whether people like it or not. USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten in 2024. It may not be a popular move amongst supporters of either school. That's the case, at least according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, but really ... what is he supposed to say?
Yardbarker
Kyle Whittingham News
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
247Sports
USC Football Primer: Remaining paths to the 2022 Pac-12 Championship for the Trojans (Vol. 2)
The simplest route is still alive after Oregon's 45-30 thumping of UCLA. The path remains set up for the Trojans to put the nail in the coffin for UCLA's title hopes on Nov. 19 when the two teams meet in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks would also eliminate Utah this way, a game that will be played on the same Saturday. Oregon, undefeated in conference play, would be in clear first-place of the Pac-12 with the Trojans right behind the Ducks as the only team with one conference loss.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0