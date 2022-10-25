ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Pac-12 bowl projections: The New Year’s Six selection process, the Cotton Bowl and the benefits of a top-heavy conference

By Jon Wilner
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12

For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Kyle Whittingham News

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

USC Football Primer: Remaining paths to the 2022 Pac-12 Championship for the Trojans (Vol. 2)

The simplest route is still alive after Oregon's 45-30 thumping of UCLA. The path remains set up for the Trojans to put the nail in the coffin for UCLA's title hopes on Nov. 19 when the two teams meet in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks would also eliminate Utah this way, a game that will be played on the same Saturday. Oregon, undefeated in conference play, would be in clear first-place of the Pac-12 with the Trojans right behind the Ducks as the only team with one conference loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy