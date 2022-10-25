Pac-12 bowl projections: The New Year’s Six selection process, the Cotton Bowl and the benefits of a top-heavy conference

The simplest route is still alive after Oregon's 45-30 thumping of UCLA. The path remains set up for the Trojans to put the nail in the coffin for UCLA's title hopes on Nov. 19 when the two teams meet in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks would also eliminate Utah this way, a game that will be played on the same Saturday. Oregon, undefeated in conference play, would be in clear first-place of the Pac-12 with the Trojans right behind the Ducks as the only team with one conference loss.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO