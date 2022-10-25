ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cardinals and Broncos LB Bradley Chubb a potential trade deadline match

By Alex Sutton
 5 days ago
Despite being 3-4 on the season, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be monitoring the trade block as buyers prior to the November 1 trade deadline.

While the team has concerns at a few positions, there are none more pressing than edge rusher. The front office elected to move forward with two rookies in Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas, as opposed to replacing Chandler Jones with a veteran.

The development of Sanders and Thomas has done nicely to this point, but the team is still going to need another pass rusher for the future. Markus Golden is aging and hasn’t put up his normal performances this season.

That brings us to Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have fielded calls about Chubb.

Denver is in turmoil following a 2-5 start. They have almost no draft capital following the trade for Russell Wilson. They have the worst offense in the NFL and allocated a massive portion of their cap to Wilson, leaving contract-season players like Chubb as the odd man out.

Chubb is a former fifth overall pick and was most recently a Pro Bowler in 2020. He is off to a fantastic start this season with 5.5 sacks in six games. He is playing on his fifth-year option, so any team who acquires Chubb is likely in line for an extension in the coming months.

Chubb’s best statistical season came in his rookie year, playing under former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. He posted 12 sacks, a total he is on pace to beat this season, potentially under Joseph again.

The main knock on Chubb to this point in his career has been his injury history. He struggled to get on the field for various injuries last season and tore his ACL in the 2019 season. Regardless, Chubb is a young, ascending pass rusher who will perform at a high level for his next team.

Of all the Broncos players listed in trade rumors, Chubb seems the most likely due to his imminent contract extension and the depth Denver has at the position.

The Cardinals have the draft capital and future cap space to pull off a move for Chubb, reuniting and rewarding their defensive coordinator with a former Pro Bowler of his. The compensation remains unclear, but it is safe to assume a second-round pick would be the floor for a player like Chubb.

The move makes a ton of sense for the Cardinals, who help their chances of winning now as well as getting a potential cornerstone player for the future. Adding Chubb to their current defense would bolster a group that is already playing at a high level.

