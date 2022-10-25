ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

New inflation data shows that US prices were still uncomfortably high last month, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by by 0.3% from August to September but remained unchanged at 6.2% for the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy