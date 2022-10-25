Over the past 20 months, the Biden administration has repeatedly demonstrated that they would rather go back to the Obama foreign policy of leading from behind than lead from the front with strength. This was on full display this week when the Chinese Communist Party, under Xi Jinping, made it clear that they are determined to "reunify" with Taiwan on a much faster timeline, and potentially by military force. What was the Biden administration’s response? They simply shrugged it off and moved on.

6 DAYS AGO