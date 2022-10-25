Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
mymix1041.com
ATS The Bridge – Red Ribbon Week
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Zandra Welch with ATS The Bridge, Cleveland Police Chief Mark Gibson, Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, and District Attorney Steve Crump to talk about Red Ribbon Week and what it means to our community. Learn more about ATS The Bridge at: http://atsthebridge.org/
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
mymix1041.com
Scenic City Egg-Fest 2022
We are joined in the studio by John Rutter and Melissa Blevins to talk about the upcoming Scenic City Egg-Fest this weekend in Collegedale. We will be cooking bbq favorites like ribs and brisket, as well as other southern specialties like mac n’ cheese and Brunswick stew! Tickets are on sale now, and kids 12 and under are free. You can purchase your tickets for Scenic City EggFest online on Eventbrite. Whether you own a Big Green Egg or just want to sample unique recipes like smoked BBQ, grilled pizza, or baked desserts, then Scenic City EggFest is the event for you!
mymix1041.com
Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening
We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
WTVC
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
mymix1041.com
Independent TN Governor candidate arrested at voting location in Hamilton County
From News Channel 9: A man running for Tennessee Governor was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location, says the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission. The arrest affidavit says officers identified Charles Morgan as the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WDEF
Mother and daughter thank EMS and Chattanooga Fire Dept for saving their lives
A local mother and daughter’s trip to Orlando in March turned into a calamity after a head on collision on I-75. The Chattanooga Fire Department and EMS saved their lives. Today, the family wanted to show their heroes special recognition. Keisha Shelton and her daughter Ada are the survivors...
mymix1041.com
Fire at the McMinn County Jail
The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, 'Cherished Son of Chattanooga'
Leslie Jordan was a treasure to folks in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his hometown ... and now the city plans to honor the late actor, and it's working with his family to make it happen. Leslie, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles, is being remembered as "one of the cherished sons of...
theutcecho.com
An Act of Kindness: The ATM Samaritan
After a long shift at Crossroads, a Mocs Dining employee slid her debit card into the ATM outside the University Center. On Oct. 11, Cassandra Robinson tried to withdraw $75 around 5:30 p.m. When she pushed her debit card into the ATM, the card slipped through the reader and onto a metal box inside the machine.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brainerd's Clarence T. Jones Observatory Spruces Up After Reopening This Fall
At 84 years old, the Clarence T. Jones Observatory in Brainerd is getting a bit of nip-and-tuck. Signs have been replaced with the same lettering as signs on the campus of UTC, which owns and operates the observatory and its space-piercing telescope—once the largest in the Southeast. Inside the...
utc.edu
Photo gallery: Student Government Association Bonfire
The annual Student Government Association Bonfire on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus took place on Oct. 24 on Chamberlain Field. Photographer Angela Foster was there to capture the event.
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
