Cleveland, TN

mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

ATS The Bridge – Red Ribbon Week

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Zandra Welch with ATS The Bridge, Cleveland Police Chief Mark Gibson, Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, and District Attorney Steve Crump to talk about Red Ribbon Week and what it means to our community. Learn more about ATS The Bridge at: http://atsthebridge.org/
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Scenic City Egg-Fest 2022

We are joined in the studio by John Rutter and Melissa Blevins to talk about the upcoming Scenic City Egg-Fest this weekend in Collegedale. We will be cooking bbq favorites like ribs and brisket, as well as other southern specialties like mac n’ cheese and Brunswick stew! Tickets are on sale now, and kids 12 and under are free. You can purchase your tickets for Scenic City EggFest online on Eventbrite. Whether you own a Big Green Egg or just want to sample unique recipes like smoked BBQ, grilled pizza, or baked desserts, then Scenic City EggFest is the event for you!
COLLEGEDALE, TN
mymix1041.com

Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening

We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN

There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Fire at the McMinn County Jail

The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.
theutcecho.com

An Act of Kindness: The ATM Samaritan

After a long shift at Crossroads, a Mocs Dining employee slid her debit card into the ATM outside the University Center. On Oct. 11, Cassandra Robinson tried to withdraw $75 around 5:30 p.m. When she pushed her debit card into the ATM, the card slipped through the reader and onto a metal box inside the machine.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

