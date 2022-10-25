ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland

Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally keynote speakers announced and are activists Angelique Malone and Ilyse Walwyn, state Sen Nickie Antonio, Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell, and domestic viomce CEO Melissa Graves

CLEVELANDURBANNEWS.COM, CLEVELAND, Ohio-Keynotes speakers for an anniversary rally and vigil scheduled for 1 pm on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 on Imperial Avenue in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood where the home of the late serial killer Anthony Sowell (pictured), once stood have been announced by Clevelabd activists and the Imperial Women Coalition, a coalition of activists founded around the murders of 11 Black women by the late serial killer on Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information call Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman at the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473 and Black on Black Crime President and Organizer Alfred PorterJr. at (216) 804-7462..
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s a Hallo-season! How did Halloween extend from one day of trick-or-treat to a month of spooky fall fun?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s almost the witching hour… but have the ghosts and goblins been among us for weeks now?. Halloween is no longer just one night of young ghouls and princesses prowling their streets in search of treats. Halloween has become more of a season – lasting all of October. Or in some cases, from just after Labor Day to November.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH

