3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
mymix1041.com
A Bad Year For Tomatoes – Cleveland State Curtain Call Society
We are joined by Director Michael Myers and other cast members to talk about their upcoming theater presentation A Bad Year For Tomatoes. Show times are. The location is George R. Johnson Memorial Auditorium.
Cleveland Mayor looks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The saying goes, "A lot of business is handled on the golf course," but in the case of Highland Park Golf Course in Cleveland, history was made instead.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Old Cleveland elementary school to usher in new era in manufacturing
Leaders from across Northeast Ohio to gather Thursday to mark a new chapter in the region’s rich manufacturing history with the opening of MAGNET's new headquarters.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally keynote speakers announced and are activists Angelique Malone and Ilyse Walwyn, state Sen Nickie Antonio, Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell, and domestic viomce CEO Melissa Graves
CLEVELANDURBANNEWS.COM, CLEVELAND, Ohio-Keynotes speakers for an anniversary rally and vigil scheduled for 1 pm on Sat, Oct 29, 2022 on Imperial Avenue in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood where the home of the late serial killer Anthony Sowell (pictured), once stood have been announced by Clevelabd activists and the Imperial Women Coalition, a coalition of activists founded around the murders of 11 Black women by the late serial killer on Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information call Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman at the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473 and Black on Black Crime President and Organizer Alfred PorterJr. at (216) 804-7462..
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
It’s a Hallo-season! How did Halloween extend from one day of trick-or-treat to a month of spooky fall fun?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s almost the witching hour… but have the ghosts and goblins been among us for weeks now?. Halloween is no longer just one night of young ghouls and princesses prowling their streets in search of treats. Halloween has become more of a season – lasting all of October. Or in some cases, from just after Labor Day to November.
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
All things Halloween and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30
If you need a little help planning your Halloween weekend, we've got you covered. Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio Man Goes Viral For Halloween Display With 'Massive' Skeleton
See photos of the display here.
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
Downtown Cleveland 'WinterLand' and tree lighting ceremony to take place Saturday, Nov. 26 in Public Square
The holiday season preparations have officially begun in downtown Cleveland. On Saturday, Nov. 26, WinterLand 2022, formerly known as WinterFest, will kick off the holiday season in downtown Cleveland at Public Square. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
